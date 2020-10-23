MUST WATCH: Flight

Movie: Flight

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Reviewer: Joshua Mutisya



Films that involve planes intrigue me. The complex instructions in the cockpit give me chills.



One of those films is Flight. The main actor, Whip Whitaker, played by American actor Denzel Washington, is not only an airline pilot but also, wait for it….an alcoholic!! His career seems to be surviving this delicate balance between sanity and drug abuse, harmlessly doing his job while very intoxicated. The house of cards would, however, begin to crumble when he manages to crash-land a plane he was flying after experiencing a mechanical failure, saving lives but plunging into a mandatory investigation on the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

Why I like the movie

One thing I loved about the movie is that, while at first Whip’s alcoholism appears to be a source of swag and calm under pressure, we are later brought into his daily struggles. Trust me, there is no addiction that is good. We are showed how his drug problem, despite his fame for saving lives, isolates him to the extent his son and ex-wife wants nothing to do with him.

On the positive, we are given a glimpse into his good and decent side, (something we rarely see when stories of drug addicts are told). Life gives him a second chance and his journey of restoration begins, behind bars.



