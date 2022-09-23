Musician Esther Mwagala aka Adasa: ‘I have never dated Stivo Simple Boy’

Esther Mwagala goes by the stage name Adasa, a popular Mombasa-based up-and-coming musician





It’s been three years now since I started doing music as a profession.

Nipekeche was the song that brought me into the limelight not only in Mombasa but even across the borders of Tanzania. I started getting interview requests with the media while big artistes asked for collaborations.





Interestingly though, I participated in several singing auditions and never made it through even a single one. There was Bidii Talent in which I was never shortlisted then came Safaricom Talent Search which again I wasn’t selected and then there was Talanta Mtaani which I didn’t meet the threshold.





The failure turned out to be a blessing in disguise because along the way I started amassing fans and got a job.





I currently work at the five-star Pride Inn Hotel Mombasa as a lead singer of the band. This is where the Safaricom audition took place. Whereas I didn’t make it in the competition, for a long time the management had been searching for a female vocalist to join the band and when they spotted me, they tabled the offer and I run with it.





It’s been a wonderful experience because besides earning, I have also gained experience performing with a live band. It’s never that easy as many people think. There is a lot of learning that goes into it.









In addition, it’s at the band where I started the journey of recording my music. A number of guests started pestering me to go slow on doing live covers and at least start performing my own songs.





Doing music has its own challenges and I don’t like when people ask about the hiccups I encounter in the industry as a woman. To me, all artistes go through the same challenges regardless of gender.





But my main undoing has been a lack of a proper management team, which is very crucial to an artiste. Every time I find a management team we end up disagreeing after a short while.





Yeah! Many have likened my music style to that of Nandy, while some say I sing like Nadia Mukami. Well, I appreciate the comparison because these are amazing female musicians but again, there can only be one Adasa you know!





No I have never dated Stivo Simple Boy. But we are very good friends. The video that went viral a few months ago of me and him was recorded during the video shooting of our collabo ‘Ni Nani’.





Again even the online tantrums we threw at each other between Pritty Vishy and I, were all part of the strategy to push the song. When we were recording the song, Pritty Vishy was always present.





By the way, what most people don’t know is that Stivo Simple boy despite all the mockery he is subjected to online is one industrious human being. He gives his all whenever he is creating music. His work ethic is infectious and inspiring. If I am being honest, our studio sessions were lit.





About my relationship, I am very single and dating music.





Having said that I hang a lot around guys, especially male creatives. I find men very accommodating, and easy to deal with.