Moving in together is a joyous teary affair

A couple moving in together.

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • It starts with finding yourselves together for most days in the week, then the annual clothes migration happens, and in a few months, your wardrobe is half hers and soon after it's a quarter yours
  • Once in a while, you have a small fight. That's when you sleep on opposite sides of the bed but find yourselves together by morning

It's been a few years since I lived with a girlfriend and with good reason. Years back, I broke one of my most ardent cardinal rules in life— to never, ever, ever look through my partner's phone. Ever. Unless they're dying and even then it's will just to look for their emergency contacts. I learnt the practical implication of the Biblical message of seeking and you shall find. My girlfriend and I lived together and she had started acting dodgy and so I decided to do some snooping and one day when she was in the shower, I took a quick peek through her texts. I was in bed but I still felt my knees go weak. Sis was going through a pregnancy scare even though she and I hadn't copulated in over two months. It's safe to say that she moved out, more like I packed her bags for her, and she went wherever that is that demons go after stealing souls.

