Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Move over Valentine’s day, Galentine's is now the cool kid

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The origin of the day is credited to the 2010 mockumentary sitcom television series, Parks and Recreation
  • While this is not an official holiday, the day marked on 13th February is all about celebrating the platonic friendships between women
  • Gift shops confirm that this week there has been an increase of orders from women gifting other women
  • Many are worried that it will transform into another highly commercialized day, just like Valentine’s

Two young women chat. "At least, this Valentine's Day won't find you single," one chides the other. We are in a matatu and I have all the time to listen in. "You will get someone girl," the hooked one, comforts.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.