Most couples get married because of social pressure

Most couples get married because of social pressure. Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I think we need the silent majority of happily-married people to speak up and give the rest of us a little hope – good news travels far slower than bad, and we need the good news to catch up

I have a friend – let’s call him K. K is the quintessential nice guy. He’s honest, and he has his flaws, as any man does, right? But generally, his heart is in the right place. He’s been living and working in this Nairobi all his life, trying to cut himself a larger slice of an unequally distributed national pie. But he doesn’t complain. He isn’t like me, blaming everything on the government. He’s the type who says, even in the middle of this system, there are people thriving in this system. And he wants to be one of them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.