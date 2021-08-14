Most couples get married because of social pressure

I have a friend – let’s call him K. K is the quintessential nice guy. He’s honest, and he has his flaws, as any man does, right? But generally, his heart is in the right place. He’s been living and working in this Nairobi all his life, trying to cut himself a larger slice of an unequally distributed national pie. But he doesn’t complain. He isn’t like me, blaming everything on the government. He’s the type who says, even in the middle of this system, there are people thriving in this system. And he wants to be one of them.

So as you can see…K is an optimist. He looks at the glass as half full. He’s always full of jokes – when we talk, he sometimes ends the conversation with ‘When you get rich, don’t forget me!’ I laugh at how sure he is that we’re going to make it. He has a positive spin about everything…except love.

The last time we talked, K said he’s been single for so long, it’s almost like he’s in a relationship with his loneliness. I laughed, but he was serious. Then I got concerned – I fancy myself a bit of an occasional matchmaker, and to lose a man with a job and a sense of humour to a babe called loneliness was too much to bear. ‘So you don’t want to get married? Or have kids?’ He thinks he would like kids, but he isn’t sure that marriage is for him. He likes his space, and his peace. He has a vision for where he wants his business to go, and he sees no point in adding someone to the vision who is just ‘minus’, as he calls it.

I was taken aback that I know a man who doesn’t want to do the usual procreate for procreation’s sake. You know the ones: when you reach a certain level in a company, and you know that you need to get a promotion, you have to look like you’re in a stable, loving relationship at home for the bosses to even consider moving you on up. Somehow, in corporate speak, being able to manage a home means you can manage people? This, from the sex that rarely wants to know how the shirts appear fresh and ironed every morning, and believe that we have little mice like Cinderella keeping the household together!

K says a lot of his friends got married for reasons that may or may not resonate with many married couples. Some were already living together. Others got married because, well, now there was a baby. Others decided that being married by the age of 30 was how you looked when you decided to be serious with your life. Society told you so. It was time to grow from a boy to a man. Yet another – because they just found the easiest person to tie down and did the thing – whether or not they had anything in common before said tying of the knot. So you’ll find them in the bar every day, delaying hometime because they’re unhappy as hell.

As someone who isn’t necessarily sure that they want to get married, I identified with a lot of his struggles. The records out there are not necessarily encouraging, although some will say the silent majority are quite happy. I think we need the silent majority to speak up and give the rest of us a little hope – good news travels far slower than bad, and we need the good news to catch up.

So this is my question to you, dear reader. If society didn’t tell you that you have to do it – get married, have two and a half kids, buy the latest car, join a country club – if the children weren’t there, and you could survive independently alone, if no one would judge you for leaving…would you still be with the person you’re with right now? Is your person minus, or are you the minus?

For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]