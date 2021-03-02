Money: Your money through the decades

I envy women in their 40s. I really do. I imagine life is like a cloud of floating jigsaw puzzles – our goal as individuals is to collect the pieces and fit them together into something comprehensible. Women in their 40s seem to have collected most of the pieces and are sitting back to take pleasure in whatever they have created. They are satisfied. Grateful. Stubborn. Smug, even, to have figured life out.

There’s a neighbour that I sometimes catch myself staring at. She’s not just my neighbour, she’s a babe. A fox! And she seems to have it all together: her kids are grown and healthy and out of her hair, she and her man are engaged in their personal pursuits, plus she has abs that spell the word ‘fox’. I can bet you she has her finances figured out as well.

Anyway, the thing is, these women didn’t go to sleep in their 20s and wake up in their 40s having figured their finances out. No way, José. Their relationship with their finances has matured gradually over the decades. It looks something like this:





Your 20s: Tilling the ground

You are likely starting out at your first taxed job, which means you earn over Sh20,000. There is PAYE, NSSF, health insurance the works. You may also have opted to go into self-employment, taking on the road less travelled. Whichever path you have chosen, adulting officially begins here.

Your income may not move the needle but at least you are making enough to have some semblance of financial independence – you can spend your hard-earned money as you wish, you can pay for the roof over your head and the food on your table. Plus you no longer have to ask for permission from anyone.

You have a budget that you put together for the sake of saying, ‘I have a budget.’ Truth is, you are spending more money than you are putting aside. You are saving something, yes, but it’s probably only with a bank, in a savings account that earns an interest so paltry you don’t even consider it an income. Heck, you are yet to master the power of compound interest over simple interest.

You approach investing as though it’s a big bad ugly animal. You don’t consider that saving in a sacco or signing up for an insurance policy are as good a place as any to start investing.





Your 30s: Planting the tree

You are making more money now than you did in your 20s. You have also matured – you understand yourself as a woman, you have probably found yourself as an individual. You are also in your prime physically and intellectually; this is the decade you work the hardest.

The years have knocked you about, like the sails of a boat in a stormy sea: you may have had your heart broken, probably popped a few babies, returned to school, settled down with your lover, left your lover and are now single…the path is different for us all.

What this knocking about has taught you is that life happens the way it does. Nonetheless you have your own dreams and goals as an individual, you are wise enough to know that money is one of the tickets to this destination. You work hard for it.

You made some mistakes with your money in your 20s, now is the time you are fixing these mistakes. You take it upon yourself to master the mechanics of personal finance: budgeting and spending, saving and investing. You may also have engaged a financial advisor to professionally manage your money for you. You are no longer in a chama or merry-go-round but a proper investment club. You girls even have branded t-shirts and take weekends away to strategise on how to grow your money.





Your 40s: Harvesting the fruits

The smart financial decisions you made in your 20s and 30s are bearing fruit now: you can afford to go on solo vacations, buy the things you want, take a sabbatical to focus on personal projects, build for retirement, take yourself back to school, catch up with lost years…You can afford to exhale.

You have understood the place that money has in your life. Actually, you have made so much of it that the questions you now ask yourself is, ‘How can I pay it forward?’ ‘How can I add life to my years?’



