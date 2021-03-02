Money: Your money through the decades

You have your own dreams and goals as an individual, you are wise enough to know that money is one of the tickets to this destination. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By  Bett Kinyatti

What you need to know:

  • The women who have made it in later life didn’t go to sleep in their 20s and wake up in their 40s having figured their finances out
  • Their relationship with their finances has matured gradually over the decades

I envy women in their 40s. I really do. I imagine life is like a cloud of floating jigsaw puzzles – our goal as individuals is to collect the pieces and fit them together into something comprehensible. Women in their 40s seem to have collected most of the pieces and are sitting back to take pleasure in whatever they have created. They are satisfied. Grateful. Stubborn. Smug, even, to have figured life out. 

