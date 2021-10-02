Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Money: Traps to watch out for before taking an education policy

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • the sum assured in an education policy and the premiums to be paid are determined before the start of the policy.
  • The duration of this policy will be chosen by you depending on the number of funds you need and can afford to be paying on a monthly basis
  • Do not include unnecessary coverage: Be wary of adding too much insurance coverage as the cost of premiums will go up.

At the beginning of 2021, Braidley Ayuma took an educational policy for her son. She agreed with her insurer that she would be paying premiums semi-annually.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.