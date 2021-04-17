Mombasa Reads Kids(MRK)

Sahara Abdi, author of two books and the founder, Mombasa Reads Kids ( MRK) book club. PHOTO: POOL

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • This book club is exclusively for children where we not only read together (the parents are allowed to join) but also engage and bond 
  • MRK is a first of its kind in Mombasa 

My relationship with books is that of lovers, if I may call it. I have loved reading storybooks right from when I could pronounce my first ABCS, and this was fostered by my mother who frequently bought me books.  I enjoy reading because in books, it is a world of infinite possibilities, a world you can travel in and learn so much from wherever you are.

