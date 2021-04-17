Mombasa Reads Kids(MRK)

My relationship with books is that of lovers, if I may call it. I have loved reading storybooks right from when I could pronounce my first ABCS, and this was fostered by my mother who frequently bought me books. I enjoy reading because in books, it is a world of infinite possibilities, a world you can travel in and learn so much from wherever you are.

That is why when I decided to form a book club, I took the road less travelled. More often, we hear the phrase that children are the leaders of tomorrow but we do little to prepare them for that future. We rarely sit, talk or listen to them outside school work context, more so given our very busy lifestyles as parents. So, this book club is exclusively for children where we not only read together (the parents are allowed to join) but also engage and bond with them.

MRK is a first of its kind in Mombasa and many parents have whole heartedly embraced the idea. Currently, I have 10 members in a WhatsApp and I’m continuing to recruit others. It is free to join and those interested can reach out to me on my Facebook profile Sahara Abdi.

My current read is a book by multiple authors called Making Africa Work, A handbook. It is a book on the challenges that the 21st century African region faces and highlights the opportunities for its young population. The lesson for me is the how to execute my objectives and not just what to do. I recommend it to anyone interested in African development and governance.

Feedback to the editor write to satmag@ke.nationmedia.com