Model Anita Ndete: ‘This is our time as curvy women’

I am a student at the University of Nairobi pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. I would also love to pursue modeling professionally because I love being in that space.









I am all about body positivity; I love being authentic with my content on my social spaces. I avoid faking that which is not, just to look glam.





I have always wanted to be a commercial model and an influencer and I am happy I am living the dream.





Curvy model is the title I prefer because it generates body positivity for the curvy or plus-size models who have always been sidelined in the fashion industry. But things are changing, we are now also getting opportunities to showcase our talents.





The majority of female fashion content creators expose too much flesh to make a point. To me, that’s not how I feel about myself and it's the reason why you don’t see much flesh from me.





The opportunities are not only giving us a platform to showcase our talents, but also helping us fight body-shamers while inspiring others with our kind of bodies to love, cherish and appreciate themselves.





I have been body shamed but it’s something I had anticipated when getting into this industry. I was mentally prepared and that’s why I wasn’t affected much by the trolls.









Despite the rise of influencers, there is enough money for everyone involved. The market is growing and business is booming.









Well even with everybody now becoming a content creator online, I don’t think the market will ever be saturated because everybody is doing unique content and some don’t even produce content for commercial purposes but for fun.









I don’t show much flesh, but still, guys are always asking me out. A lot of them are in my DMs and a few that I meet while on duty. It’s all about how you carry yourself and you will attract attention.





Before going out on a date with a guy I consider a lot of things, but first, it would be his impression of me. That will make me judge if I should go out on a date with him or not.





Nonetheless, I have been disappointed on dates. I once went out with this guy but he turned out to be rude. He was so rude to the staff and I didn’t like it. You cannot look down on people.





If a guy is to win me, he should learn how to make me happy. I love excitement.



