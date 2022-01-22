Mixing business and personal money almost ruined my business

Wanjiku Njoroge is a business consultant and digital marketing specialist. She is the founder of Wanjiku Consulting & Co. 

PHOTO: POOL

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  Wanjiku Njoroge is a business consultant and digital marketing specialist. She is the founder of Wanjiku Consulting & Co. 

I have Sh100,000, Sh20,000, Sh1 million; what business can I start? This is a common question among many people and it is the reason why I started my business. My business works to provide startup consultancy services for entrepreneurs. It also helps turn around struggling businesses in the small and medium category. As a business startup coach, I have learnt that there is more to establishing a successful business than just having capital. 

