Miss B: ‘Whether you like it or not, women are the prize’

I am an experiential marketer which be done on the ground, online, or both.

My role as a project Manager at Stage Presence Media (SPM) is to pitch proposals, ensure smooth communication & amplify client satisfaction. Ooh! And that’s besides me being a host on SPM Buzz.

My bond with Mamitto is great. She is a very talented artiste who puts her best foot forward so you can bet I have to bring my A game as well.





I was introduced to Butita, the proprietor of SPM in 2019 by a colleague. He had a great idea for

the project ‘Eddie Butita Campus Tour. He explained his vision and asked us to work together. Ever since we have remained a team.

If Butita and Mamitto are both on the wrong side, I never choose sides. I will definitely be on my corner and let them fix their mess. Aren’t both wrong anyway.

It’s great to work with celebrities because you get associated with people who are influential and contribute to their work

Celebrities can be handful sometimes; I think it’s a thing with creatives. However, being in the entertainment industry for about eight years now it gets easier every day. Also, I’m very patient so that helps.

I once dated a Tanzanian celebrity. He was Tanzanian. But I will tell you this, dating a celebrity has its pros and cons. It comes with some societal pressure to do things in a certain way.

Nyashinski used to be my longtime crush until he got hitched.

Dating a mature person is key to an easy relationship when you are in the lime light. I am a bit private.





I have received a couple of precious gifts from men who’ve hit on me but this particular one won. He got me a silver watch. Must have been the best gift.





Constantly being hit on isn’t tiresome. They say when a lady is beautiful ni kama watu hua hawamtaki. I don’t know why. But si ni life.

Pulling a chair for a lady is not simping. You know what, whether you like it or not, women are the Prize.

Three things that pisses me off about Social media especially Instagram are the keyboard warriors, Spam accounts that keep sending those hacking links to your DM and annoying Ads Argh!





Don’t believe everything on social media especially Instagram, people show you what they want you to see but kwa ground vitu ni different sana. Social media should inspire you to pursue happiness from within and not for comparison.





One thing that never lacks in my house is running tap water.





Ooh! By the way you all should know SPM BUZZ is the next big thing. We are taking this thing to the next level.

