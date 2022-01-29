Miss B: ‘Whether you like it or not, women are the prize’

Betty Kithinji alias Miss B is the host of online Stage Presence Media platform SPM Buzz. She is also SPM Project Manager that deals in Event Management and Creative Concepts Development. Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

It’s great to work with celebrities because you get associated with people who are influential and contribute to their work 

I am an experiential marketer which be done on the ground, online, or both.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.