Menstrual pain and painful sex: A sinister combination

There is a tradition that has refused to get out of our minds: stigmatising women who are unable to give birth. I was, therefore, not surprised when Milka spent 15 minutes crying her heart out in the consultation room at the Sexology Clinic, asking where she had gone wrong.

“They have thrown me out of my marital home,” she lamented, “my mother-in-law together with her daughters and sons said I was wasting my husband’s time and money by not giving him a baby.”

Milka, a business woman married to an engineer, was 32 years old. She had been married for seven years. In all those years, she failed to conceive.

“But the other question is whether you have been having sex in all those years of marriage,” I interjected, “frequent sex, that is, a frequency of two to three times a week is important in conceiving.”

Milka went quiet. She stared into space, avoiding eye contact.

“I can only persevere the pain once or twice a month,” she said, “I get severe pain during sex.”

Interrogating Milka further, it turns out that she got deep seated lower abdominal pains which started at penetration and continued throughout and even after sex. The pain started from the time Milka started engaging in sex.

“And so I have never known what pleasurable sex is,” she said, “and I wonder what orgasm feels like because I have never experienced it.”

But Milka’s menstruation problems were even more depressing. She had heavy periods. She got debilitating pains during the periods and had been admitted a few times because she could not just bear it at home.

I examined Milka and ordered a number of tests. It was important to ensure that there was no pelvic infection that could have caused damage to the reproductive organs and caused infertility. Such infections can also lead to pain during sex. I also ordered ultrasound scans and X-rays to assess the uterus, tubes and ovaries in case anatomical defects, growths or damage from infection was the cause of infertility. Hormone tests were also important in accessing Milka’s ability to ovulate.

The final diagnosis ended up to be adenomyosis. This is a disease where the inner lining of the uterus that bleeds every month during menstruation invades the muscle of the uterus. The muscles of the uterine wall then literally become soggy. Affected women end up with a triad of problems: first, the periods are extremely painful. When this is first noticed, affected women may not worry because half of women in the world have period pains anyway. But women with this condition also tend to have heavy periods, making it abnormal beyond the usual period pains.

The second problem the women face is painful sex. The pain is deep in the tummy and worsens as penetrative sex goes on. Many women have undergone treatment for pelvic infection several times before the diagnosis is made because the pain of adenomyosis mimics that of infection.

The third and socially disturbing symptom is infertility. Affected women fail to conceive even if they were to persevere the painful sex.

“I am well informed, doctor,” Milka interjected, “what you have not talked about is treatment, I need to have this problem treated, I need a baby.”

But one more thing was worrying: Milka’s blood level was rather low given the heavy painful periods. Initial treatment therefore involved correcting the blood level and managing the menstrual pain while trying medicines to reduce the abnormal tissues in the uterine muscle.

After several months of treatment Milka failed to improve. There was a painful decision to be made: the most reasonable treatment was to remove her uterus.

“What do you mean?” Milka asked in one of the sessions, “I wanted two things: to have pain free sex with my husband and to have children; how does removing my uterus achieve these?”

Removing the uterus would help relieve all the symptoms of adenomyosis except for getting a child. The option Milka had was to donate eggs from her ovary and together with her husband’s sperms, do IVF and have a surrogate carry the pregnancy for them.

After a few weeks of reflection and further discussion Milka accepted my plan of treatment.

“We can defeat fate if we do not allow it to weigh us down,” she said, “I look forward to the day my baby will be born; meanwhile let’s proceed with your treatment plan.