Men should stop promising love to disabled women, only to prey on them

Veronica Wangari Mwangi who is living with a disability during her duty at the department of social work in Nakuru town.  Photo | Cheboite Kigen


By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

Veronica Mwangi suffered polio as a child, and the disease left her paralysed on both legs and left hand. Through various surgeries, her disability was lessened. The mother-of-two in her 40s was able to get into a career that she loved despite the challenges. Today, despite holding formal employment she has found passion in mentoring street children

"I was born four decades ago at Nakuru's Bondeni Maternity and according to my parent's recount, I was a bouncing baby girl that brought joy to their hearts and they cherished holding their bundle of blessing in their hands.

