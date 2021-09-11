Saturday_Magazine

Men share their abortion stories: 'I was terrified and felt like a failure'

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • At a time where men have dominated the debate and passed the spate of restrictive abortion bans, the decision to terminate a pregnancy is in many instances made by both genders
  • We spoke to four men who get candid on how the decision to abort impacted them 

Abortion is a controversial subject in the world and remains illegal in Kenya. Even as male lawmakers dominate the debate around women's reproductive health, rarely do men talk about their own abortion experiences. 

