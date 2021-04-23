Men need to do more than be mama's boys

You can't be a film lover if you don't know Sir Alfred Joseph Hitchcock. He's was a film icon par excellence and was a director, producer, and screenwriter nicknamed the "Master of Suspense." He's the filmmaker your favourite movie director studied. Over his six-decade career, he created over 50 feature films which got six Academy Awards and 46 Academy Award nominations. My personal favourites were Strangers on a Train, North by Northwest, Rear Window, and Psycho. My ultimate best is his movie, Psycho.





One of the biggest subconscious attractions to Hitchcock's films was his artistic psychoanalysis and his subtle infusion of his themes into his movies. As Jane Sloan puts it, "one of the many directions in which Hitchcock's lust for knowledge sent him was on a quest for an understanding of human psychology." His use of sexual themes in his movies changed the way films were made. Notably, was his exploration of

Freud's Oedipus Complex theory in one of his films Psycho. The main character had an abnormal attachment to his mother. Spoiler alert: at some point he killed his mom and throughout the rest of the movie, through his split personalities, attempts to become his mother and keep her alive.





While this is an extreme case, of mother-son relationships, I believe the topic is something we ought to discuss.





The conversation crops up a lot. Women lament on their partners or men who are mama boys, and how that complicates relationships, while many men defend the position of the matriarch in their lives.









True, relationships with your parents are a beautiful thing and one with a mother is desired. It's such a pure form of love and it's in many ways the basis for many other relationships that men have throughout their lives. A strong connection with one's own mother sets the pace for platonic and romantic love in the future.





But beyond a certain point, it's we are looking at something else entirely.





Some men still get permission from their mothers well into their marriages on where they will move to as a family, where their children will go to school, which job to pick or which woman to marry. I honestly don't understand how that conversation would even start because I've been an independent man for so long that I can't even start to understand how I would be discussing seeking validation from my mother over significant life decisions while ignoring my partner or making her views secondary.





I always wonder, do the men also present their monthly budgets for approval? Or maybe they come from really wealthy families where they get an allowance so they still have to be 'good boys' or risk the tap being shut? I want to think the latter is the case.





You, as a man, need to have healthy and consistent boundaries with your mother as part of your life and this goes for men from their early 20's to the 54-year-old bloke living in his mom's house in Karen, waiting for her to die so that he can inherit. This doesn't mean cutting your mother off or not asking her for advice, by any means but what it does mean is being your own man and making your own decisions and standing by them even if they might not always be perfect. It means setting boundaries with your mom when it comes to romantic relationships so that she doesn't feel like she has the right to disrespect your partner as you watch as you defend her (your mom).





Doesn't it embarrass you to be grown while seeking validation and asking for permission for things that you should have started doing on your own in your early 20's or late teens? Doesn't it feel odd to ask your mother about your choice for a romantic or sexual partner? Doesn't the latter make you feel just a little (a lot) bit icky? Isn't it odd that you ask your mother for choices you and your wife should be making? Are you married to your wife or your mother?





At the end of Psycho movie, the psychiatrist says "His mother was a clinging, demanding woman, and for years the two of them lived as if there was no one else in the world." If your relationship with your mother starts to look and feel like a quasi-romantic one and is noticed by your romantic partners or friends, there's a problem.





I would love to hear women's experiences with mama's boys. How did that go?



