Men need to do more than be mama's boys

A man and his mother. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

  • Some men still get permission from their mothers well into their marriages on where they will move to as a family, where their children will go to school, which job to pick or which woman to marry
  • If your relationship with your mother starts to look like a quasi-romantic one, there's a problem

You can't be a film lover if you don't know Sir Alfred Joseph Hitchcock. He's was a film icon par excellence and was a director, producer, and screenwriter nicknamed the "Master of Suspense." He's the filmmaker your favourite movie director studied. Over his six-decade career, he created over 50 feature films which got six Academy Awards and 46 Academy Award nominations. My personal favourites were Strangers on a Train, North by Northwest, Rear Window, and Psycho. My ultimate best is his movie, Psycho.

