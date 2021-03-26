Men need sex education more than ever

It is time to start teaching young men sex education. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Fear and stigma and misinformation surrounding sex, is the reason why young men go out into the world with no real knowledge about sex
  • You see it a lot in online conversations
  • We have men who believe that all women have their periods at the end of the month like a group salary

Two weeks back I was invited to a discussion on family planning. I was unsure about what to expect and I honestly needed it to be exciting because Saturday mornings are for sleep and this needed to be worth more than the sweet slumber.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.