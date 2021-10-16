Media personality Elizabeth Musyimi: I have a big crush on Wizkid

Of all the celebrity interviews I have conducted, M’bilia Bel remains my favourite. She took me back in time when I was a little girl and my family were huge fans of her music.





Not all celebrities are easy to have a sit down with. One Time there was this socialite who was shooting a reality show and she came with her crew to my interview then caused drama just to promote her show. It was embarrassing.





If I had a two-minute sit down with Beyonce, the three things I would ask her are; her beauty secrets, her music business and how is it like to have an iconic rapper Jay-Z as a husband. What kind of a person is he away from the public glare?





I have been lucky to have encountered so many famous celebrities at least locally, but one I would die to meet is Wizkid. He's just too talented, I'm a fan and yes, he's my celebrity crush.





My basic guidelines when preparing for an interview. First I will Google the subject, stalk them on social media for any added information just to make sure I know how they look prior to the interview. This gives me confidence to identify the subject if it's my first time meeting them.





If I weren’t doing what I do now for a career, I would have ended up acting.





My ideal type of party to attend is classy, chilled out and with a few revelers.

If I could change something about the way I was raised, would be to be raised by both parents.





The worst job I ever had was when I worked as a salesperson at a Nairobi photo studio. I was overworked that I quit days before receiving my first salary.

My greatest phobia is Amaxophobia which is the pathological fear of driving a car.

If I could afford it at this moment, I would buy myself a Mercedes Benz G Wagon.





Something that grosses me out are people with the habit of spitting in public.





