Media personality Elizabeth Musyimi: I have a big crush on Wizkid

Media personality Elizabeth Musyimi  has created her niche as an entertainment journalist. Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Media personality Elizabeth Musyimi has carved a niche as an entertainment journalist 

 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.