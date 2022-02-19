Mbweha camp: The fun place with rare Rothschild giraffes

Arriving on the plains of Mbweha from the Nandi Hills, through a newly tarmacked road between Muhoroni in the sugar-belt and the tea fields of Kericho, the winding road adds a new dimension of landscapes like the towering Tinderet, the volcano that erupted a few million years ago to create today’s millennia-old prehistoric site.

The main gate to Nakuru National Park is still flooded since the phenomenal rise of the Great Rift lakes from 2013. Hence the plan to drive through the park and exit at Nderit Gate is abandoned. Meanwhile, the once super alkaline lake that was an algal feast for the crimson flamingos is now too fresh for the Lesser flamingos. Instead they have found a new ‘soup bowl’ like the flooded salt pans of Amboseli.





Mbweha, the camp

Wedged between the two alkaline lakes of Nakuru and Elmenteita, Mbweha is named in Kiswahili after the jackal. It’s a fun place to be at, with an al-fresco tub under unwavering blue skies and the Milky Way strung across the night sky. There’s no worry of anyone peeping over the fence– except for the rare Rothschild giraffe sticking its lofty neck there. The quaint old cottages capped with thatched roofs and built of locally mined stone with antique features and the veranda boasting a day-time bed are so private with each cottage is fenced with a bamboo enclosure set in a large lawn.

An early morning stroll out of the camp for an al-fresco breakfast with the rare Rothschild giraffe nibbling on the acacia is a treat. Donned in knee-high white ‘socks’, these stately giraffes have recently been re-classified as a subspecies of the Nubian Giraffe which was common in northeast Africa. In the past three decades, these giraffes have declined by 95 percent. Today some 2,000 survive in the wild.

Kenya would have lost her Rothschild giraffes if it hadn’t been for Jock and Betty Leslie-Melville’s brainwave to bring a few to their home in Langata in the 1970s which is today the famous Giraffe Centre also known as A.F.E.W. (African Fund for Endangered Wildlife).

The rare Rothschild giraffe at Mbweha Camp on Congreve-Soysambu Conservancy. Photo | Pool

The reason was that a large chunk of land in Western Kenya was opened to farming. With only a 130 Rothschild giraffes on the 18,000-acre Soy Ranch which was also being sub-divided to resettle people, it seemed that the fate of this species of giraffe was sealed.

But luckily Daisy and Marlon, the first pair to settle in Nairobi raised their calves which gave birth to breeding giraffe in captivity. The giraffes at Soysambu are from the Nairobi lot. The Conservancy boasts a healthy population of about 140 today.

As we enjoy our leisurely breakfast on the plains with the sun rising behind us, a huge herd of copper-toned impalas walk in from the horizon – a handsome male with his concubines – and spend the next hour drinking at the waterhole. It’s like being in the movies.

Fed on freshly baked croissants and fresh fruits, followed by eggs and more, washed down with Kenyan coffee, I’m off on a game drive to look for lions. They weren’t always resident at Soysambu – but now they are – when in 2014 Flir and Valentine managed to squeeze through the fence between Soysambu and Lake Nakuru National Park and liked the living conditions at Soysambu. They had six cubs and then in 2017, had another litter.

There was only one problem – lions liked the prized cows in the conservancy. Today, most of the lions are collared and the cattle bomas fortified. The cats are welcome to hunt the plentiful zebras and other common plains animals – but not the cows or the Rothschild giraffes.

We don’t see the cats – but high on the acacias lining the fence is another increasingly rare creature of the wild – the colobus monkeys waking up. Their morning rantings fill the air, their leaps across the trees so mesmerizing. It’s another success story at Soysambu when Solomon Gitau, just your everyday guy, born and raised on the slopes of the Aberdares saw these monkeys losing their forests, cleared away for settlement.

Today, these black and white monkeys have a safe home at Soysambu – and being monkeys – sometimes jump across the trees to visit Lake Nakuru National Park.

Late at night, the game drive reveals the creatures of the dark – the tiny skunk-like zorilla, nocturnal hyenas and more. Diving into my bed late at night, the laugh of the hyena mingles with the hoo-hoo of the owls.

Mbweha Magic

https://www.atua-enkop.com/mbweha-camp

With only 10 cottages, it’s luxuriously spacious.

You can have game drives or hikes in Congreve conservancy which is part of the larger Soysambu. You can also visit Lake Elementaita at Soysambu for the flamingos and pelicans and more (an added fee). Or enjoy Lake Nakuru.

Read up on Soysambu’s many wildlife projects and on Mbweha – you’ll know what to look out for. You can even drive to the Maasai Mara from here.

www.rupitheafricantrotter.com





For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]



