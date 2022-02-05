Mariah Wanjiku, 29, is a gospel artist. Her first song ‘Niguse Tena’ draws from her experiences. Rejected and shamed by her church for getting pregnant out of wedlock, she almost took her life but she lived to tell her story

PHOTO: POOL 


 

|

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Mariah Wanjiku: I was a worship leader, when I got pregnant and the church shunned me

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

For months, I hated myself and everybody else. I felt that I had scandalised the church and brought shame to my parents

“Three years ago, I wrote a song titled ‘Niguse Tena’ which is a summation of experiences that knit my life. The pains I talked about, the restoration I was seeking for in that piece resonated with many people and that is how I won the artist of the year—  Great Rift Valley award. I also got an opportunity to host a weekly worship music program with a local TV station.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.