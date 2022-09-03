Mantalk: Why dating in Kenya is like being in a political storm

If you ask me what this political period has taught me about myself, it is that I am not as apolitical as I previously thought. Neither are you. I mean, if you really think about it, your partner is technically your running mate. Right? Wrong. There is always someone ready to knock you off your perch, or help you in your ‘duties.’ Kenyan relationships are reminiscent of telenovelas, with its players the new court jesters. Because art imitates life, or life imitates art, the political field is a hologram of what happens in our relationships.

As in dating, first impressions in politics last. And the most important people you need to impress in any relationship is the kamati. This is a group of friends—slay squad, the tribe, gang gang (take your pick)—who, operating in an opaque manner, low key but have a big say in who survives the Boyfriend Olympics. Impress the committee, impress the girl. Especially watch out for the mother-hen, who holds the gates to El Paradiso. She calls the shots. Bag her (not in that way), and you can bag anyone in said kamati.

Anyone who has been in a relationship knows that flattery will get you anywhere. That’s why you have wakilis. Wingmen. Wakilis are typically your best friends who swear by you. But be careful, sometimes they can cross over to the other side. Maybe the new boyfriend is offering more money, more privileges. Or has a bigger, well, erm, package. All’s fair in love and war. Nobody wants to be on the losing side.

Which reminds me, every relationship has a bestie. Silently or saliently. The bestie, especially the male bestie, brings nothing to the table other than his male member, daddy issues, and cancel culture. Everyone wants to be a bestie until you realise power abhors a vacuum. What sets the bestie apart is that they are attack dogs, a flea in the ear who slowly deteriorate your relationship through the process of attrition. The bestie secretly desires the top job, to be your girlfriend’s boyfriend, but their hunger for power proves to be their feet of clay. Who is her bestie you might ask. Well, you see that person that came to your mind right now? Exactly.

No relationship is official until it is Instagram official. You have to be ‘couple goals.’ You know, give your children a head start in life. Couples that comment meaningless things like “Aki bae!” Or “Penda wewe sana!” Or “Mine!” — then proceeds to drop fragile-masculinity love eyes emojis. This naturally brings us to the court of public opinion. When your relationship reaches this stage, brother, count your chickens. When your online in-laws start commenting and keeping tabs, just know your madam checked out of the relationship eons ago. And she took the kids, the car, and your self-esteem with her. The court of public opinion does not augur well with the petitioner, who happens to be you.

More often than not, the burden of proof is on you to prove your innocence. You are guilty until proven innocent. And of course, you just need one voter to sign an affidavit claiming they have seen your Mazda Demio hang loose around a particular estate and it's kaput for you. It’s at the court of public opinion where nothing is too dirty to be washed in public. It is here where relationships come to die. Woe unto you if you do not have the “Ni God manze” money and still have to go to work. We will be meeting you in the streets and asking “Kwani what happened to you and nani? You looked so good together!”

And of course, there are the amicus curiae. Friends of the court, or as your girlfriend likes to call them, married men. They are more ‘amicus curious’ than amicus curiae but let’s not polish the brass on the Titanic. We all know a married person who is cheating. Married people are to cheating what cheating is to married people. Married people invented the word cheat. In fact, if you look for the word ‘Cheat’ in the dictionary you will see a picture of a Kenyan man. But if you look even closer, you will see that Kenyan man holding a picture of a married man. I’m not married but every time I go out with a married man (not in that way) they only have one question “Kuna madem?”

Why do married men think single men are likable? For one, lasses are as attracted to single men as monkeys are to strawberries. You see why they are friends of the court? If you take away married men from the equation, platoons of ladies in Nairobi will be rendered homeless. And that will trigger a ripple reaction because this is a self-sustaining economy that takes only one domino falling for complete catastrophe. Ask yourself, What Would Jesus Do? Then do the opposite.

Finally, we have the sponsors. The power behind the throne. The ones with the actual “Ni God manze” money. These are the mubabas and mumamas who fund your relationship. Don’t look at me as if you don’t know what I am talking about. They are there. Who do you think bought that TV? Your man works for the government but he can afford a 65-inch (tv)? Your girlfriend just started as an intern (unpaid) at a start-up and she has new nails every week? I know Christ is your rock but it’s time to stop living under one.

That’s the analogy of dating in Kenya currently. Know your position. Know no position is permanent. It’s fun to be in a Kenyan relationship because most are a joke. They are held together by memes. It’s also why, occasionally, you will come across some simpleton putting on social media their relationship status and everyone else calling them a clown. It’s a Greek circus really.

Eventually, each party in the relationship will call for a press briefing, telling us—us a captive audience—details we would rather not hear. Dishing out the dirt on each other. Doing things that a geek in a carnival sideshow would turn down.

And because we are voyeurs, we will pick sides, as we always do, extolling the virtues of one while hating on the other. The truth is—and the truth is subjective—that what the feminine side of the relationship wants more than to cheat is to win the argument. Your best play as a defendant is either to feign ignorance or to blame the devil. Something came over me, you say. Ni Shetani. The devil always takes one for the team.

Because the Kenyan relationship scriptwriter is the same person running out of ideas, and severely underpaid, down the road, a few tears, and weeks later, your favourite couple will be back together, in a Damascus moment, having undergone a Pauline conversion, kissing and making out in public, leaving egg on our faces. It’s true what they say, mambo ya watu wawili wamelala kitanda moja, usiingilie! Those are political bedfellows and they will sooner turn on you, than on each other.

Capische?



