Mantalk: The ultimate cost of courage

What kind of man did you want to be when you were still idealistic? What kind of man did you think that you would be before you became an adult and were told that in the real world you needed to be realistic?

This past weekend I was reminded of the man that I was before the world took over. I remembered that teenager that was so full of passion and wanted to change the world and speak truth to power. Back then, I dreamt of being the revolutionary that the world needed.

Things changed



And then life happened. I was welcomed to the world of capitalism and my first thought became how I was going to make more money. I still believed that I was going to be a billionaire before I learnt about math and probabilities.

These thoughts were ignited as I watched the premiere of the film Softie by Sam Soko based on the life of Kenyan human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi. That was the best hour and a half spent in 2020. It was an epic storytelling adventure that took us through laughter and tears, toying and teasing our feelings with sudden shifts in emotions. It's no wonder that when the film ended we all gave a standing ovation. It didn't matter that this was my second time watching it. I was still blown away. I had watched it months ago in a private review screening but there was nothing like watching it in a full cinema with a friend.

Sacrificing family and love





As cast and crew were being interviewed after the film, we started to understand the personal and private cost that being a revolutionary had cost Boniface Mwangi.

Listening to Bonnie speak about his experience made me think about what I was willing to pay for the realisation of good. Bonnie's work had put his family in harm's way where they had to go to exile, with his marriage been on the rocks and his relationship with his three children strained. The man was close to losing his life for the sake of Kenya.

It took me back to the days I joined others on the streets, with my first protest being one against MPs additional perks. I remember running away from the GSU and their batons and it sparked a fire in me. Those were the days when I was ready to burn down the world with my outrage.

Less bothered



And then life happened and slowly I started getting used to life as it was. I started listening to excuses on corruption and started accepting it as part of the way the world works. That's what happens to many of us, doesn't it?

The state of public education and healthcare becomes less of a bother. You now focus on making enough money so that you and your children can sidestep the broken system. The more successful you are professionally, the less you speak out against the ills that plague us. You're convinced by society that you need to be less negative and you need to focus on the few things that work and you believe them. There are many such men along this path— who slowly but surely let society tell them how to feel less angry. You get convinced that you're wasting time and energy on things that you can't change.

How to change society



Those are the men that I would like to address today. You know there are many ways to who courage without holding placards in the streets? You don't have to be beaten by the police and have your testicles squeezed to be an activist. Still, you do have to act against ills. We need to stop normalising the dysfunction that is our society. "This is Africa/This is Kenya" is nowhere near an acceptable answer for the country that's broken its people leaving them with no strength to do anything more than survive.

We're in need of more men of valour and idealism to teach their boys to speak. The harder and longer you analyse life, the more you realise that you cannot separate the personal from the political. A child that is free to express himself at home will be free to speak up for himself in society. You can't suppress children's thoughts and expressions at home with beatings and threats and expect them to suddenly be different as adults.

We need more men willing and brave enough to use their voices to change their little corner of the world. More men who understand, as Boniface Mwangi says, that 'fighting for your country is fighting for your family.'



Feedback: Satmag@ke.nationmedia.com