Mantalk: Relax bro, it's never too late to start life afresh

I realised long ago, through fighting with my own demons, that happiness as a destination was flirting with dissatisfaction and spending a lifetime betrothed to disappointment as an inevitability. There was always the next thing to do before I would celebrate and I would tell myself that I will take a break after the next milestone. Except that these milestones came and I kept on clicking next. I realised that it was never going to be enough and what I wanted was always going to change over time which is not a bad thing.

The past year left a lot of men in limbo. Two years ago everything was going according to plan. They had started their masters, their business was up and running, had secured their promotions, some had started that fitness journey, while others had finally managed to rob that bank and all other things that people dream of. Then suddenly, without warning, everything turned upside down. Rona was here. It's still here.

So now most are feeling desperate. How do they get out of the cul-de-sac? There is a way.

The older I grow, the more I realise that we have the opportunities to start afresh and to reinvent ourselves. This isn't always apparent especially in a world that paints growth as linear and age as a milestone. A world where turning 30 is made to look like retirement age and that one should start looking for their tombstone.

History is replete with stories of people who changed the trajectories of their lives when they were way older. Samuel Jackson was 45 when he had his acting breakthrough in "Pulp Fiction" and at that point, he was still working as a social worker. Morgan Freeman had acted since he was a child but he got his major breaks in his roles in "The Electric Company" and "Another World" when he was nearly 40. George Foreman, most famous for his 'Rumble in the Jungle' fight against Mohammed Ali came out of retirement at 45 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in the history of boxing.

The pandemic has given us the ultimate get-out-of-jail card. It gives you a chance to start over without having to think and hide behind make-belief stories. Did you always want to switch jobs? Now that you have no job, this is the best time to take those risks and to apply for the job you are passionate about.

Have you always wanted to start a business and you have savings that you could put to good use? It is probably the highest risk you'll ever have to take, but know that the option is in the cards.

One of the reasons you feel stuck is that you still feel like the path you had curated for yourself collapsed and that was also a reflection of your failures. Not at all. It's a once in a lifetime experience that we, at best, had only read about in history books. The only reference points we all had, was the material from the plagues.

When we share our experiences we get the chance to switch up the tempo of our lives. Have you always wondered what it would feel like to move to a slower-paced town? Remote working gives you the once in a lifetime opportunity to move and experience life afresh and see if the slower pace and the small-town feeling is for you.

You need to stop looking to think outside the box and imagine away the square holes altogether. We were meant to be different things at different times but bills and routines have stifled our abilities to explore all the possibilities.

Go get that child, move to the Kingdom of Eswatini, quit that degree you're doing which you hate, and do whatever else makes your heart race. You need to move from what could have been to what could be and what will be. What are the things you've always wanted to change or to do that you can finally do?



