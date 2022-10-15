Mantalk: Kenyan men know how to make love not give it

It’s never just one thing. Relationships, especially the ones in Kenya are an alchemy of complexities. Affairs, and by extension, love is the eternal struggle between beauty and the machine. And what could be more serious than love?





By now, you are weary of the yoke I have cast on you, my admittance that time is trickling by, I am in my heydays and probably I should bite the dust with someone’s daughter. I am in the final dash of my 20s, and mutatis mutandis, I am beginning to flirt with the idea of marriage and/or love.





Love. How do you love a Kenyan lady? Those who want to be identified as “baddies”? Strong and independent—until it comes time to clear the bills?





First things first, there are some fantastic Kenyan girls out there. If you find one, you will enjoy the kind of love where you don’t mind watching DJ Afro narrating Romeo Must Die.





But there are also others. You know the ones.





For the record, I love Kenyan women. A wanderer in the relationship jungle, I have passed around—or been passed around quite a few times. Here’s my enduring lesson: You don’t date a Kenyan lady. A Kenyan lady dates you. This is based on several years of in-depth research, ancient Chinese tradition and…ahem...TikTok videos.





The thing with Kenyan girls is that they will not tell you they are mad. You will see it from the things they do. They will stop addressing you directly. Saying things like “Watu wengine..,” prompting the untrained psychologist in you to parse through her words for your own meanings. They will remember to forget your birthday which you don’t know either way; and if these throwing the toys out of the pram antics don’t work, she will resort to the time-tested process of attrition: suddenly, you can no longer see her WhatsApp profile photo. And, if you do not have the “Ni God” money you better stick home. While you wake up early to catch the earliest worm, the birds with connections will have slept where the worms are. It’s tough my brother. Woe unto you if she is into stars and astrology. Kwanza if she is a Scorpion. Or is it Scorpio? Doesn’t matter, if the universe wills it, we will be.





A wonderfully consoling thought about relationships is that when you look around, you will see someone who did worse. It’s the relationship rule book, a leap of faith that ends, at least half of the time, in a cloud of dust at the bottom of a tall cliff. I think why most of us men fail in relationships is because we all enter one with a contingency plan. We are told that the Alphabet has 26 letters so if Alice doesn’t work out, you still have Beryl or Charity or Diana or Edith...you get the point.





We are heading into Mashujaa week and I consider every man who is in a working relationship a hero. I don’t think most of us are relationship material. We are not cut out for the long haul. We are too selfish, too self-centered, and too materialistic. Relationships that I have been in require you to bare your soul, to confess things and I am no fan of priests.

And if I seem insouciant, it’s not because I’m weary, or choking under the albatross on my neck but because I may have messed up once or twice in my illustrious past. No. It’s because, in that great chasm between how things are and how they look, I should be gnarled by time and experience, but somehow, somewhat, I also understand that the measure of a man, it is said, may be judged by his handling of adversity. That’s where wisdom comes from which lends itself to good advice. Good advice is like a nutrient-rich broth, made from boiling down the bones of life.





Here’s one more thing life has shown me. Kenyan babes are looking for love, which they hide under a patina of nonchalance. But Kenyan men don’t love. We know how to make love, not how to give it. (I have been on enough dates to know that ladies are also looking for a good man. The problem is, I can’t be everywhere. That’s an in-house joke btw.)





The beauty of life is that things end. I don’t think I would be where I am if I got everything (or everyone) I wanted. We appreciate many things, such as beauty and flowers not despite their impermanence but because of it. Sometimes, more is just more, not necessarily better. It’s messy but so is life.





Credit where it’s due department; Some of the major milestones in my life were taken under the egging of someone’s daughter. She pushed me after I became lax, and depending on who and when you ask, saw my “potential”. I have since thrown my hat (more like a heart) in the ring and tried dating a younger person. Like several years younger and that has been the quickest doctor’s diagnosis of a coronary. I see the possibility as something of a hornet’s nest—I don’t want to poke at it, for fear of what might emerge that’s not important.





I wonder how mubabas do it because this is work. The age gap is astounding. You see how different you are. They want the things I used to want, and I in turn want what they have — freedom, excitement, interesting conversations that don’t center on buying land in Kamulu or Joska or Ruai, the reckless abandon of youth, and a devil-may-care attitude, the experience of living life looking forward rather than reliving the past, wishing for how things used to be. In short, a craving for more.





But eventually, we all come to that fork in the road moment. Where you realise you cannot dump your responsibility on the other person. Where you have to face the man in the mirror. It’s not a path, but a labyrinth.





I know that betwixt. You know that also know it too.





It’s only when we are at peace with ourselves that will we get into a relationship for the right reasons…not to possess or want anything from the other but just to share the love that’s in abundance from within. Anyone can sacrifice the queen. The real trick is in getting away with it.





So, here’s a penny for my thoughts. I know the cost of living keeps rising but marry the girl you want to make eggs with (and I don't mean that in any sort of weird, euphemistic sense).





For what could be more serious than eggs?







