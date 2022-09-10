Mantalk: It’s time to cut single moms some slack

You know it’s a matter of collective national imagination if I get to address it. I mean, it’s right there in the name. National, nation. Showboating aside, it’s high time we talked about single mothers. Can we talk about single mothers? Why yes, we can.





There is a kind of fatalism, an après moi le deluge (a nihilistic expression of indifference to whatever happens after one is gone), attitude when we talk about single-parent homes in Kenya. It’s one of those things we sweep under the carpet, the skeletons we like to hide in the closet and hope no one asks, because if they do then we’d have to lie. And Jesus wouldn’t like that, would he? Single moms get a lot of flak on these streets—my professional advice is that they need to hire one of those Twitter spin-doctors who, in the face of facts, can totally push a different narrative and convince (or confuse) the excitable populace. Anyway, despite their bad rep, why the hate on single moms? Men must really love them; because why do they obsessively talk about them?





Lest you misconstrue my words and label yours truly a pick-me, hear me out. Single moms, especially those of the Methuselah-nic time frame of 1990 to 1999 - basically the 90s - are some of the most loyal people on these streets. First, consider the fact that she is always busy. Taking care of her baby or going after child support. Or both. It's not easy with the ballooning cost of living to have shindigs with everyone. With Jayden or Mandy constantly crying for her attention, where will she get the time for a tryst? Top on the list of what most men want is a loyal woman. I’m not saying I have spelled it out for you, but, the writing is on the wall.





I can sense your fear. You may want to throw in the “irresponsibility card” that gets flashed around recklessly. But these things are not to be seen in isolation. It points to a wider social malaise. Family life is changing. Single-parent households are on the rise. Divorce, married-but-single, and come-we-stay are the new shiny toys. If you are looking for the typical mother, boy, I have news for you. That bale is finished, and what is remaining frankly is ‘picky pinky ponky paka mielo disco.’ This is not how I would like it to be, but this is how it is.





While I understand the family is the basic unit of society, I refuse to drink the Kool-Aid and play possum by not seeing reality for what it is. With my generation less interested in tying the knot, the rise of single-family households is here for good. Like sort of having your cake and still eating it. Our parents tell us to find a “clean girl” for marriage, one that neither drinks nor has tattoos or has stashed a baby somewhere in the plains of Rift Valley. I don’t think the genie is in the mood to grant us all three wishes.





Forgive me for gazing through the Emperor's New Clothes here but as you get older and the dating pool shrinks, suddenly you have to readjust to the glaring reality. Condemning single parents then is really just cutting off the nose to spite the faces. It’s easy to thrive in the strongest light, with the best soil. But single parenthood is a kind of memento mori. This is what regular humanity is, the everyman and noble alike.





I know you believe in love, stars aligning, Jupiter rising Libra falling, and all those koso kosos, but as we make fun of the single-parent homes in Kenya, remember in jest there is truth. A substantial number of my friends are from broken homes and this has permeated their relationships—fiercely independent men who at the first sign of someone challenging their authority consider it an affront to their masculinity. It’s not ideal, but when life hands you lemons…well you know the rest of it.





Apart from the ones who stash their babies in ushago, most single moms are actually pretty reasonable. They have no time for games because they actually have no time. A lot of men – I included – like to be babied around.

Most single moms know exactly what they want, whether that is a position in the boardroom—or bedroom. My only caveat with dating a single mom is her relationship with the baby daddy. I come from a blended family so I have it on good authority.

Listen, if the baby daddy looks like someone you cannot trust, then he is someone you cannot trust. Forget your altruistic intentions, the truth, unlike your relationship status is very clear: make sure the baby is the only one who refers to said baby daddy as daddy. See you can be a single mom without being single, as a mom. Don’t ask, it’s how relationships work in Nairobi. As we say back in Sigalagala, “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”





To speak about single moms without including their baby daddies is to talk about TV without including streaming. Maybe they’ve kept each other around. Or she’s kept him around. Understand this: while it is perfectly normal for two people to exist without feelings, a baby is one of those things that will bond them forever. If you can make peace with the fact that you will not only be the only one, then you can proceed to declare your intentions. If not, I advise you use your heart for its intended purpose: debating and kuweka kwa moyo who between J Cole and Kendrick Lamar is the greatest rapper of the modern era. It’s J Cole by the way.







