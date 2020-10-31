Mantalk: If you're trashing-talking your ex on social media, you're not yet over her

This past week, we were all treated to a few days of online drama which was a treat from the dreariness of ordinary living, wasn't it? We all love a love story gone sour and the cup was overflowing this week.





If you don't know what I am talking about, well let me educate you. Popular Vloggers and former Insta-couple Maureen Waititu and Frank Kiarie (Frankie JustGymIt) unleashed their dirt online.

Couple Goals

At one time, they were #couplegoals but after two children, their happily-ever-after dream crumbled. Frankie moved on with popular socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, with who he had a child this year.

That's when all drama broke loose and the exchanges online began. Maureen came online to defend herself that she had not kept her ex away from their children and to trash him. Soon after, the new girlfriend, Corazon joined the wagon and made a video supporting her man and dissing his ex. Then, Frankie too threw his weight in the ring, as he defended his lack of responsibility to his children, as he piled dirt on his ex. It was a whole circus, that excited netizens to dizzying heights.

Video Reveals

As it is, I am still waiting for more video reveals, not because I empathise with anyone of them, but because I want in on the chaos. To me, these are two adults both furthering their narratives to gain empathy from online strangers who don't care an inch about them. I do feel sorry though for their children caught in the crossfire of their attention-seeking parents. Their parents aren't victims. They're performance artists and we are the audience.





The thing that bothered me though is why Frankie got sucked into all this drama as the man. Believe me, I've been at the receiving end of a social media fire by a vengeful ex and, I know the strong temptation to respond, but I learnt the less you say the better.





That's why my advice to men in situations where their exes are trashing them online is to stay away. There's no benefit in getting in the mud with your ex as a man. You're going to get into a fight where you're automatically going to be the villain.





So what should you do?





Have you tried venting to your boys? Call your friends, buy some drinks and have a night out and trash her all you want. Let your boys egg you on. They can give you the space to vent with no consequences. If your best friends are women, that works too. Call them and whine, scream, drink, eat, and let it all out.





If you're not the kind of guy who goes out, there are still diaries in book shops, right? Do you like writing? If you do, that's amazing. If not, you can always learn to write the same way you learnt to love your ex-girlfriend. Write it all out. Do you prefer to write online? Google Docs is your friend. Express it all using the keyboard. Write about that time she joked about how cute your cousin was, and you knew that she wasn't joking but you didn't want to sound insecure. Jot about the time she quipped about your size and the fact that you never forgot it. Reflect on that time you found nudes on her phone and she told you it was just banter from a WhatsApp group with her girlfriends and you believed her.





If you're not a writer or a reader, join a gym. Work those muscles. Compensate for all your other inadequacies and make your glutes pop. Have those biceps sing you praises. Get that six-pack as you sweat all the hurt you're currently going through. That body will come in handy in scoring the lasses, you know?





Do you have a bit of money with very little responsibility like a Kenyan politician? Travel to Uzbekistan and find yourself. You can find yourself in Alaska, or in Nauru which is the world's smallest island nation; measuring just eight square miles.





Are you an aspiring farmer? If not, do you know that farming is the process through which we get our food? Okay. Buy, lease, rent, or steal a farm and dedicate your next six months to filling the national grain reserves.





Are you a swimmer? Did you know that the distance from Mombasa to Mumbai by sea is 4,437 km? If you start now you will be there before Jamhuri Day 2020. You might even find some amazing sights and sounds along the way. Adopt a dolphin if you can. Is Moby Dick still alive and hiding somewhere? That's a mystery you could solve.

Online Wrangles

What I'm trying to say is that as a man, you should never ever find yourself online wrangling with an ex. Use that energy to hike to Nicaragua and build a house from scratch. Mine the stones, grow the trees then cut them.





Do something else. Anything, other than an online love spat. The truth is, being spiteful is still an emotion. By reacting, it shows you feel. If she doesn't really matter, you wouldn't be speaking about her. At this point, she should be figuratively dead to you.





Be better. When she goes low, pack a bag, leave the house and buy another planet if you need to. Don't be that guy.

Feedback:Satmag@ke.nationmedia.com















