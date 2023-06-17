Mantalk: Does Kenya have a fatherhood crisis?

There is an old saying that the role of a journalist is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted, but that saying needs to be updated to the Promax version of 2023: The role of a journalist is to afflict, period. So where are my whips? Okay, maybe not whips because someone else has co-opted that word, ergo, where are my lashes?





I am lashing out because tomorrow is Father’s Day, but if you can’t tell that we are sliding down a precipice of a fatherhood apocalypse, then I only have one question for you: how heavy is that rock you’ve been living under? I have done many projects in Central Kenya and always gnarled when I met men who chose to keep their mother’s name as their surname (History has taught us that Kikuyu was a matriarchal tribe. The Gikuyu and Mumbi daughters married the nine "men".) History, too, needs to check its notes because it’s not just the daughters from the mountain. All around, women are leading homes. She leads Africa? No, she leads everywhere.





At the risk of reductionism, there is such a crisis of masculinity that either you are from a single-family home or dating a lady with daddy issues—or both. As I have grown older, I am trying to be a boyfriend then husband (husfriend?)—not someone whom you call daddy—and actually mean it. It is the same reason a man/woman/all would go to church and start calling the pastor mom/dad. We gravitate toward what we lack the most.





Since June 19, 1910, when the first Father’s Day was marked, a lot has changed. One in 20 children has lost a father while one in 100 children only has the father alive. It needn’t be, but needless to say, a majority of men in prison grew up in a fatherless home—one of those Halley's Comet moments when the symptom is also the sign of the disease. (This is according to a study of Kenya’s main prisons that found at least 46 percent of all inmates were fatherless or came from broken families.)





There is no shortage of men in Kenya but rarely do we hear of men collectives that play father figures in society. We haven’t earned the right to be called father, so we mishandle the word as if it were a hot potato. I do not sneer at the privilege I have had to have fathers around me; from my biological father to high school where I sheltered under the wings of Kariuki, the school messenger and electrician who tripled as my accountant and soundboard in matters letter writing.

And in campus where I have lecturers who became friends, and later in employment, men who guided me and opened up their networks earning me some much-needed social capital (it doesn’t matter who you know, but who knows you). Now, fatherhood has been left as the preserve of church-based men’s programs such as the sought-after ‘Man Enough’ program by Mavuno co-founder and pastor Simon Mbevi. The Kenyan Anglican Men’s Association (KAMA) also takes a stab at men and leadership, as does my church too, which I shall refrain to mention because my pastor reads this paper and we don’t know each other like that. Didn’t the tortoise say that it always travels with its musical instrument in case it meets other musicians?





Look, it is time we reimagined fatherhood in this nation. The nuclear family unit is detonating, and while the prophet calls out in the desert, the people are turning a deaf ear. The world has moved, and we have not moved on with it. Women’s autonomy has rendered the role of the man capricious—in the past, we would get married and have a family, now it’s much more common to give her belle and talk co-parenting. It’s not ideal but if we were living in an ideal world, we would not be living in this world. Maybe this is the prick to conscience that will spur to action.





If you throw a stone in present-day Nairobi today, you might fracture the skull of a baby daddy, because, after fanny packs and Sauvage Dior, Nairobi is dripping with an avalanche of baby daddies. For the avoidance of doubt, I am not one (yet?).





Together with crocs and sad dogs in apartments (poor dogs), we have normalised a culture of irresponsibility and doing-what-you-wantisms, which is manifested in the meteoric rise of deadbeat fathers. Even now, turn to that youngin next to you and ask what they fear most: I guarantee you pregnancy is Top Two, because people don’t fear HIV anymore (Have you read the statistics lately? They are damning.) Because anyone can do it with everyone, we have progressed into a debilitating bro culture that has debased full-grown men into perpetuated adolescence, finessing each other into the maws of commitment-less and lascivious male cads refusing to live up to the obligations of fatherhood; whilst shaming single mothers.





Fatherhood has never been more crucial. What else is there left as a life marker? Provision? We all bringing bags to the table. Leadership? I am the CEO of my own life. Even language is now genderless, or gender non-conforming, lest you teeter with getting cancelled. Only fatherhood is indisputably masculine, which is why when you ask men when they became men, they usually answer when they became a father or lost a father.









Not since Moi died has the nation lacked so much in fatherhood. For all his misgivings—and they were plenty—Moi inculcated a structure of familial relations that was at the core of nationalism. In ignorance lies bliss and thus Moi was the father of the nation. Baba wa taifa. We felt safe. Being in Moi’s presence was a religious experience for the men then, in much the same way an audience with Pope Francis is to Catholics. Or at least that’s how my own father paints it. Before him (Moi, not my father) was the Founding Father of the nation —Mzee Jomo Kenyatta—which led to his begotten son undoubtedly earning his nickname ‘kamwana’ (son). Even former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is colloquially known as ‘Baba’—such is our fixation with strong masculine leaders. For all these men, their children too are part of the national discourse, embodying the transferred status of fatherhood. Now the president must just be a father. Alas, we also have another kind of father, the mubabaz—who are like fathers, but lewd, horny and the reason Viagra still sells on account of their paunched thirst for yellow yellow 20-somethings with the flat bellies of an African rock python.





The dildo of life, however, doesn’t come lubed and soon enough we must face the hard decision that in this modern-day epoch, no matter how far down the road we kick the can, we must reconstitute what we mean by fatherhood. There are so many texts around fatherhood, but not enough fathers. Fatherhood is the Voynich manuscript of our times, but fatherhood, if we are being modest here, is the greatest inheritance a man can leave for, to and in his children.





My people will tell you that the chicken says it looks up when drinking water because what kills it comes from the sky. Being vigilant does not constitute being fearful. The abiding thought is that Kenya has a fatherhood crisis. I disagree. You can’t have a crisis with something that does not exist.



