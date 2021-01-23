Mantalk: Attention fellow men: erection drugs just might kill you

This week, the rumour mill is filled with yet another story where a man dies while having sex. It's become an almost weekly headline. If we go on like this, there might be a subgenre dedicated to men who die at the heat of the moment.

If it wasn't for the tragic end it will be great fodder for jokes. For now, let's leave that for the barroom-jabs crowd.

The victim this time was a 60-year-old man who died in Mombasa after his escapades with a younger woman. According to her, they had been dating for over a year and he would come over to see her but always went back to his family afterward. This time, however, his escapades resulted in death, as he fainted in the act and didn't make it through.

The first thing that came to mind is what the world would think if I died while having sex. It's honestly not the worst thing in the world because I could have alternatively died while working on an email that wasn't as urgent as the title had initially suggested. You could be hit by a Tuk Tuk, have a piano fall on you, die after a broken heart after believing in government promises, and many worse things.

So being in a steamy situation isn't the worst possible way to die. However, a lot of these men are suspected to have taken sex-enhancing drugs, and all their hard friends. That's a travesty because people are dying early for a few extra strokes which aren't worth it. Men are falling for the pressure to last really long and it's literally killing them. I'm here to tell men that it's never that serious. First of all, aren't orgasms everyone's personal responsibility after all? When did it become someone else's responsibility? You'll come there alone and leave there alone—see what I did there?

Anyway, a lot of this is based on trying to prolong the action or trying to have a bigger willy. These are pressures that the women in our lives and society impose on us and suddenly it's a race to run marathons in bed without the Nike sponsorships. Most men feel that they don't last long enough in bed but how long exactly is long enough?





A study carried out with 500 couples timing themselves, over a month showed a massive time variation. The time varied from 33 seconds to 44 minutes. The longest-lasting guy lasted 80 times more than the shortest lasting guy. The median time was 5.4 minutes and there wasn't any "standard time." The study also asked an important question: 'why does sex last at all because its main function is procreation through depositing of sperm?'

One of the possible answers is very interesting—the penis shape has the answer to the question– the ridge around the head displaces other men's semen before ejaculation, basically ensuring that your swimmers have a better chance of success. This might also explain why it's painful for you to continue after climaxing because you might be scooping your semen out. So now you know that science has your back.

There isn't any standard time to last and it's not a time game. If you master your skills and technique, you can get there because the activity doesn't have to turn you into a petrol station attendant.

Partly, I blame the blue movie industry for imposing impossible standards. This benchmark is not realistic and nor is it enjoyable for both males and females. You know, we have jobs and lives to live. Don't die over strokes.







































