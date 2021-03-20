Man Talk: There is nothing like wife material


Photo taken during comedian Eric Omondi's mock wedding at the end of his Wife Material show. PHOTO | POOL
 

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • Wife material loosely means an invisible set of standards set up by society which determine how "marriageable" a woman is
  • The girls who we deemed to be worth walking down the aisle with were in most cases the quieter ones. The ones who didn't drink and party like we did. The ones who weren't experimenting with life like we were
  • If women applied the same standards to the men, nobody would be getting married



This week Eric Omondi's show 'Wife Material' has been on the news again. I tried watching the first season and realised even I have a limit to trash TV. The show features female contestants auditioning to be the comedian's wife. 

