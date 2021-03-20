Man Talk: There is nothing like wife material

This week Eric Omondi's show 'Wife Material' has been on the news again. I tried watching the first season and realised even I have a limit to trash TV. The show features female contestants auditioning to be the comedian's wife.

Wife Material is the show that Trash TV watches for inspiration on how to kill as many brain cells as possible in the least amount of time. It's a show that I would watch if I wanted to forget how to think and wanted to go back to a time when sound engineering didn't exist.

This week, our moral uncle and creator of all things drama to gain attention, arrested Eric for allegedly violating the Films and Stage Plays Act. I wonder why Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) is wasting public resources instead of for example; chasing after lions doing the dirty in the bushes and watching all Kenyan songs to see whether the artistes hold hands for more than the allocated five seconds. As much as I disagree with the premise of the show, the execution of the show, and everything about it, I will defend free speech, irrespective of my personal views.

I digress. Let's talk about the term 'wife material', what it means in today's society. At least, Eric has made the lingua popular and therefore makes for interesting discourse if nothing else.

Wife material loosely means an invisible set of standards set up by society which determine how "marriageable" a woman is. Quoting South African writer Kwanele Ndlovu, "Young women are encouraged to weave themselves into a wholesome silky wife material. A cloth specially designed to keep their men warm and grounded, woven from strong threads that will capture a man, secure him and tie him down."

It's a conversation I was part of in my late teens and early 20's. As young men, we would talk about the kind of women who were good to pass time with and the kind who were made wives who we would proudly introduce to our mothers without shame. Today, now wiser, I find the discussion ridiculous.

The girls who we deemed to be worth walking down the aisle with were in most cases the quieter ones. The ones who didn't drink and party like we did. The ones who weren't experimenting with life like we were. The women who we considered 'decently dressed' and who were religious even though we weren't (because they would ensure that our children had good morals and ethics because they would take the children to church).

Everyone seemed to have a different set of rules they claimed constituted wife material with everyone heaping on a new set of requirements that the wives of their dreams had to meet. This is already a problem when it's a discussion among teens but it gets even worse when older men don't grow out of these ideas and judge women by these standards set in sand.

It gets even worse when men start imposing these standards on women they date, and despite being different they expect them to morph into what they (the men) have fashioned in their minds.

In many instances, men marry women they consider their 'ideal' wife material, then end up cheating on them with women whose traits are those that they rejected.

So what do men really want? The long and short of it is control. Men want a woman who is at a snap of a finger is conservative and religious but also one who is exciting, dresses up, and keeps him company while he drinks. But she can only be those things if and when he decides.

It's time to do away with the 'wife material' title because it means absolutely nothing. It limits men who want to marry the women they love because society won't accept them. I also smell hypocrisy by us men who want to be free and reckless but desire future wives held by standards that we don't uphold but with which we firmly enforce.

There's nothing like wife material. Most of today's women don't live their lives for the sole purpose of being 'worthy' of marriage. If they applied the same standards to the men, nobody would be getting married. Marry whoever you choose. Material should be left to tailors and fundis.

