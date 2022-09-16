Make-up artist Getrude Mwakio: ‘Men should stop the double standards on women who wear makeup’

I live and work in Mombasa. I’m a trained Cosmetologist but many know me as a Make-Up artist (MUA).





I studied Cosmetology back in 2005 but didn’t immediately start practicing until 2014 because back then it wasn’t as popular and lucrative as it is now.





Over the years my brand has grown tremendously in Mombasa. I have been able to work with a number of notable people including celebrities like Brenda Wairimu among others.





In recent years, there has been a wave of makeup artists, some of whom get into the field without training. I hold no grudge against them, but my concern is the lack of training. They should consider taking courses because this will help sharpen not only their skills, but also teach them how to brand themselves and be professionals at what they do.

Getrude Mwakio is 38 years old, a wife and a mother of two. The Mombasa based cosmetologist enjoys a huge presence on Instagram where she goes by the sobriquet Touch By Laura. Photo | Pool







There have been many theories and notions about women and makeup. There are those who think women who wear makeup are just slay queens and there are those who say wearing make-up is faking beauty. Nothing is further from the truth. Makeup only enhances one's beauty, that's all.





If a man is not okay with his woman wearing make-up that is okay, but some men should stop being hypocrites. You find one will be trolling a lady on social media for wearing make-up but when he sees another whom he likes and she’s wearing make-up, he double-taps.





There are also women who have become over-dependent on make-up to the point they can no longer step out without wearing make-up. This is not healthy.





I try not to wear make-up that often. I don’t fancy wearing make-up at all, only when it is necessary, like when I am attending a major event. I prefer to let my skin breathe. These are chemicals, remember? Over indulging may be hazardous.





I have been married for nine years now, we clock a decade come February 2023.





Marriage is not a bed of roses as they say. Human beings are difficult creatures to live with, that’s why tolerance, forgiveness, and respect towards each other are very important for the institution to last.









When I talk of respect I mean, there shouldn’t be too many secrets hidden between the couples. If it’s an ex still chasing after you, please make sure your spouse knows about it to avoid a situation. Also, don’t entertain flirting.





A marriage deal breaker for me is a cheating spouse. I honestly can’t stand that.





I don’t remember the last time I took my husband out, he does that a lot to me. I will try and do better haha.





Ooh! As any other woman, I love compliments, you know the normal ones, you are beautiful, you clean up so well etc. We never tire of hearing such haha!







