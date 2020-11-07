MAIN STORY: Stalked? There’s a way out

If out of worry you have had your phone and laptop checked for fishy apps, are more cautious about whom you hang around and have to look over your shoulder to check if someone is following you, you are most likely a victim of stalking.

The law defines stalking as pursuing or accosting a person. It is considered harassment and as such falls under domestic violence.

When Verolyne Isutsa, 26, received a text message from an unknown person about a month ago, she responded, thinking it was somebody who needed help. The person refused to introduce themselves, and instead went ahead to call Isutsa’s close friends, only saying hello then hanging up right after.

WhatsApp Status

If not for posting on her WhatsApp status that she suspected somebody was stalking her, she would never have known that her stalker, an unidentified female to date, knew about her friends. A while later, the stalker told her that she knew where she lived.

The stalker’s phone number showed no name on Truecaller. She tried sending money via M-Pesa to see if a name would come up to no avail. The stalker was not a registered M-Pesa user. “For over a week, she sent me text messages. The fact that she knew where I live meant she had a lot of information about me. When she mentioned the people who had visited me, I panicked,’’ says Isutsa.

Isutsa probed the perpetrator, asking her where she got her contacts from, but got no answer. Exasperated, she stopped responding, but her phone kept beeping. More texts were coming in this time informing her that she was being watched.

Sometimes, when her boyfriend visited her house, she would receive text messages: “I have seen your guy come/leave your place so just know I am watching,” she recalls.

A stalker can find where you live by observing the surroundings of your selfies. PHOTO| FOTOSEARCH

Suspicion

She even became suspicious of her boyfriend and questioned him, but she says he was not responsible for the messages. “My social media pages do not reveal my phone number. I have had my phone checked, there are no fishy apps spying on me. I have even changed phones, yet she keeps texting,” says a worried Isutsa, who fears there could be more than one person stalking her.

“One is around where I stay. I don’t know about the others,” she says. “I am very keen nowadays, checking if anybody is following me, but I haven’t seen anyone. I don’t trust that the police will help me, but I have a cousin who is an expert in IT. He is handling it.”

Safaricom, when asked by Saturday Magazine about phone numbers registered to them being used for stalking, said they have only encountered less than three cases.

Nash Wanjiru, on the other hand, recalls her boyfriend back in university hacking her phone after suspecting she was seeing someone else. He would remotely access her messages and call records. One day, he texted the man he suspected his girl was seeing, and asked him to stop talking to her.

“I found out about it when one day, my boyfriend mentioned something that I had only told a friend. I asked him how he knew about it, and he eventually admitted to having hacked the phone. I was so angry and we broke up a year later,’’ says Wanjiru.

Years later, she has never found out how he accessed her records and she did not bother to ask.

A year ago, Daniel Markuson, an internet security enthusiast and digital security expert at NordVPN, wrote an article about a woman whose social media pictures led her stalker right to her doorstep.

Stalker

When he was arrested, the Japanese stalker told the police his victim’s photographs had helped him find the exact train she would travel in. He zoomed in on her selfies and analysed the scenery reflected in her eyes. Then he studied her online videos to determine where she lived, getting details on the building and the floor.

Closer home, Duncan Odhiambo, not his real name, trailed his victims as an assignment, and only stopped when he felt his life was in danger. His first job was assigned by his cousin to trail his girlfriend whom he suspected of cheating. “I enjoyed carrying out this mission, from being around the girlfriend’s workplace at lunch time to following her to her bus station. There is a time we even boarded the same bus. When she alighted, I did the same, but a short distance later,’’ he explains.

Successful missions meant that while trailing, he got a genuine answer to whatever his client wanted. If he suspected his victim had found out about him, he aborted the mission. With every daily update, he was paid Sh1,000 and each assignment lasted almost a fortnight.

Insecure Lovers

“Most assignments were from insecure lovers. All the victims were women, but only one client was female,” he says. “I knew that I was violating their privacy. I am no longer fascinated by invading people’s privacy because I wouldn’t want anybody following me.”

When he wasn’t stalking to be paid, he did it for fun. Throughout the week, he would identify his victim (s) on social media, then come weekend or when he was off duty, he would embark on the physical bit.

“I would check on their posts, comments and their response to the comments. This was mainly for the ones who sparked an interest in me. From the same social media platforms, I would find out the routes they used, how they spent their free time, what time they left work for home, then position myself in common areas where I could see them,” says Odhiambo.

His dressing, he recalls, was never outstanding. Once in a while, he would don a cap.

So, what was his turning point?

“I got an assignment from a client, and recruited a friend to help me. A night later following our update, we watched our client beat his girlfriend outside her gate. Feeling cheated and unsafe, we ended the mission and went back home,” he says.

A while later, he got mugged and lost his phone. He decided not to renew the phone number, and all his contacts went down the drain. It would mark the start of a stalking-free life.

Psychologist's perspective

Cleopa Njiru, a psychologist at Chiromo Mental Health Hospital, says stalking, whether online or offline, could cause fear, constant worrying, anxiety, and that if it continues for a long time, it could trigger a mental illness.

“Anxiety and fear can set in when the stalker comes out in the open and starts threatening the victim, say through social media. These can be threats that they are going to expose or abuse the victim. As such, this affects the balance of the brain and body hormones, making the victim paranoid,’’ says Njiru.

When victims present themselves to a psychologist for counselling, Njiru explains that most of the time, they display symptoms of other issues. Stalking only comes up as a trigger, and as an underlying issue.

“When we start therapy with such a client, we first listen to their story, and based on that, we make an assessment of whether the threat is real or perceived. This is because there are some illnesses that cause people to hallucinate, hear voices and imagine that they are being followed. Others become fearful not from what is happening, but based on how they perceive the reality,” he explains.

When the assessment confirms that the danger is real, psychologists then work to empower the victim on how to protect themselves, which usually involves helping them get the courage to report the stalking to the relevant authorities.

“When someone is in a lot of fear, they are not able to take control of their lives and protect themselves. If we find they are not able to help themselves, then we empower the family to help the person seek support,” says the psychologist.

Njiru explains that when dealing with a perpetrator, stalking will also come up as an underlying issue, often being diagnosed as a symptom of addiction, either sexual or internet.

Internet Addiction

Within, say the internet addiction confession, the patient is probed to reveal what one does with the internet. For stalkers, they follow the movements and posts of the women or men they like or feel attracted to.

“Sexually or internet addicted stalkers do this because of the feel good hormone called dopamine. If she/he starts contacting the person or offering suggestions, the recipient may feel stalked. However, for the perpetrator, it may not register that he/she is stalking because they are used to getting some kind of arousal from it.’’ says Njiru.

Strategies to help victims to take care of themselves may include stress management such as exercise, meditation and a change of mindset.

“We train the victim to be assertive. When dealing with a stalker, there is a language that you can use to disarm them. However, if you become aggressive, you can make things worse. To protect yourself, you may need to pause or quit social media platforms, switch off your phone and avoid getting involved in some things,” he adds. “Treatment of victims will depend on what else is happening in their life. If it is stalking alone, one or two sessions may suffice.”

Offline and online stalking may vary in comparison, notes a report by Kenya ICT Action Network. “Both types may involve stalking by former intimates, where most victims are women and the stalkers are generally motivated by the desire to control the victim,” says the report.

However, differences may be noted. Offline stalking generally requires the perpetrator and the victim to be located in the same geographical area, while cyber stalkers may be located across the street or across the country or continent.

Electronic communication technologies make it much easier for a cyber-stalker to encourage third parties to harass and threaten the victim. While electronic communication technologies also lower the barriers to harassment and threats, a cyber-stalker does not need to physically confront the victim.

A report by Plan International notes that harassment takes a profound toll on girls’ confidence and wellbeing. From those interviewed, for example, 39 per cent said it lowers self-esteem, 38 per cent said it creates mental and emotional stress and 18 per cent said it can cause problems at school.

Types of Stalkers

According to a review article by James Knoll and Phillip Resnick, professors of psychiatry in New York and Ohio, there are five types of stalkers: Incompetent stalkers, rejected stalkers, intimacy seeking stalkers, resentful stalkers and predatory stalkers.





1. Incompetent stalkers know that their victim is disinterested. However, instead of being discouraged, they forge ahead, hoping that their behaviour will lead to a relationship. Their stalking can be viewed as “incompetent” attempts to court the victim.

They are often intellectually limited; with most of them feeling entitled to a partner. However, because of underdeveloped social skills, they are unable to interact well with others.

As a result, they often require social skills training. Otherwise, they are likely to continue their pattern of stalking with other victims. They may also need legal sanctions and possible mental health treatment.





2. Rejected stalkers have been ranked the most common and dangerous type. These ones pursue the victim, often a former intimate partner, after a relationship ends. With a high likelihood of a criminal assault history, they often acknowledge a complex and volatile mix of desire for reconciliation and revenge.

Psychiatrists agree that this type of perpetrators appear to respond best to a combination of coordinated legal sanctions and mental health interventions and because they are most likely to be violent, they need intensive probation or parole supervision.

.

3. Resentful stalkers go out with the intention of frightening and distressing the victim.

“Many have paranoid personalities or delusional disorders. They may pursue a vendetta against a specific victim or feel generally aggrieved and randomly choose a victim,” reads part of the article.

The article further says resentful stalkers who suffer from mental illness generally require court-ordered psychiatric treatment.

4. Predatory stalkers prepare for a sexual assault. Their sole intention is to find out their victim’s vulnerabilities. “Predatory stalkers frequently suffer from paraphilia (need for unusual sexual stimulation) and have prior convictions for sexual offences. They must be secured in a correctional or forensic setting to address their paraphilia and propensity for violence,” states part of the report.





5. Intimacy-seeking stalkers desire an intimate relationship with a victim they believe is their “true love”.

“Most have erotomanic delusions, (delusional belief that a person is in love with the affected individual, despite contrary evidence). These stalkers often require court mandated psychiatric treatment,” says the report.

Njiru agrees with the article that in order to be safe, a stalking victim is advised to give the stalker one clear “stay away” message.

How to know you’re being stalked

Cyber-stalking is online harassment using internet, email or any electronic communication devices to stalk a person. Stalking generally involves harassing or threatening behaviour that an individual engages in repeatedly such as following a person, appearing at a person’s home or business, making harassing phone calls, leaving written messages or objects, or vandalising a person’s property.

According to cyber security experts and investigators, cyber stalking can take many forms. One of the most common forms of harassment is unsolicited hate mail and messages, or obscene or threatening e-mail.

A cyber stalker can also cause a lot of havoc in a chat group through flooding a target’s Internet chat channel to disrupt conversation. A cyber stalker can also post messages in newsgroups to start malicious rumours. More complex forms of harassment include mail bombs, sending the target a devastating virus or spamming the target with electronic junk mail.

They may do this by watching you. Any of these forms of cyber stalking can easily escalate into real-life stalking through threatening phone calls, property vandalism among others.

What kind of evidence do you need against a stalker? Some anti-stalking criminal codes provide that someone is a stalker if he willfully and repeatedly follows, communicates, or harasses another and/or makes a credible threat to place the victim or the victim’s immediate family in fear for their safety. When it comes to spyware, how would you know your phone has fishy apps installed? Has anybody borrowed your phone or had access to it? Check your mobile phone bill. Spyware will send out texts and upload data. Check your battery. Spyware tends to drain your battery. If your phone goes on unexpectedly or if when talking on phone, there is a background echo, be cautious.

What should be the next move? Clean and secure your phone, change your login/password, use anti-virus/spyware software or whitelist call blockers.

What should you do to protect yourself? Do not engage in conversation with a stalker. You should also document everything you can and let your friends and family know what is going on.

