Mad fun at the ultimate Mudathon Challenge

One of the eight competing teams for the Mudathon championship "Team Nipe Nikupe"  being led by Avid Traveller Daniel Gichuru pose for a photo with writer Kemzy Kemzy before the Mudathon started at Camp Ndunda Falls on 31st July 2021. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • The Mudathon held on July 31st by Bucketlist Adventures was a full day of an adrenaline-filled event and trail run held at Camp Ndunda Falls in Embu County

I am always ready to travel and explore new places or even do revisits if I really liked a certain destination. So, the past weekend I got an invite from Bucketlist Adventures to attend the much awaited annual Mudathon and I couldn’t say no. This is one of those events you can’t just pass on because the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) will kill you. The mudathon event takes place annually at different venues and attracts hundreds of adventure travelers and hikeathon enthusiasts. Don’t be surprised when you meet people who casually run from Nairobi to Naivasha in a day. It is not for the weak hearted people.

