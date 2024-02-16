Love without limits: Ndindi and Agnel’s unlikely love story

While radio surfing one Saturday morning, Agnel Nadida stumbled upon a sultry, captivating voice. The voice belonged to a woman presenting a children’s show on one of the local radio stations. He lingered on the station longer than he should have.

Later, he sought out and found the owner of the voice, and a little while later, came face to face with her at CITAM Karen. That was in 2007 and during that encounter, he gleefully discovered that the woman’s face more than matched her voice.

She was hosting the youth service at the church, and Agnel’s confidence could only get him as far as the stage. There he recited a memory verse, in an attempt to make an impression. It didn’t. Agnel vividly remembers that day, but Ms Ndindi N’gang’a has no recollection of it. She didn’t even notice the potential suitor.

“Now, thinking about it, it wasn’t such a good plan,” Agnel says, sitting on his couch at home a decade and a half later. “I didn’t even talk to her.”

Game of chance

Agnel went on with his life, but he met his crush once again in April 2020, deep into the government-enforced Covid-19 lockdown. He was staying at a friend’s house, thumbing down his Twitter feed and there she was again. He said to his friend, “I had the maddest crush on this girl.” It turned out his friend knew Ndindi!

Agnel slid into Ndindi’s DM and sent him a message that read: Hi, my name is Agnel, I’m a long-time friend of Gift (their mutual friend). I just want to tell you I had a major crush on you, so much so that I put your name as my password.

“If he had not mentioned Gift, I would have done what I do with every other creepy person that DMs me. I would have deleted and blocked him,” Ndindi recalls.

She did let him stew for a while and only answered the message after several days. Gift would have borne the brunt of her wrath if this went sideways.

“It was a game of chance. I knew that things could go either of two ways. Either she says ‘you’re a crazy person,’ or falls in love with the idea,” Agnel remembers.

And that’s how their courtship period began. On their first date a month later, Agnel suggested a picnic. He picked her from her house and drove to the park. When he went to set up, leaving her in the car, Ndindi pinged her location to her friends as a safety measure.

He made hotdogs, too many, as Ndindi remembers. He vehemently disputes this. Days earlier, he had stopped by the food section of a supermarket and learnt how to make caramelised onions to go with the hotdogs. His date, nervous to a fault, only managed to eat half a hotdog. A friend of his who worked at the park brought them a cake.

Ndindi had mentioned not celebrating her birthday a month earlier and the fact that he remembered was a lovely gesture to her. She needn’t have worried.

“I could feel this was different. There was something about this date, I can’t describe it. I felt like this guy was different,” Ndindi says of their first afternoon together.

By their second date, Agnel was as sure as he’d ever be that this was the woman for him. For Ndindi, it took a while longer.

“Maybe I had my insecurities because I was coming into the relationship with a daughter,” she says. She was terrified of how fast she was falling in love.

While on another park date at Arboretum, it started raining The two ran to Agnel’s red Toyota. Ndindi says it took a while for him to get her door open, as it was jammed. When they were finally inside, with the rain pounding on the roof, he asked her to be his girlfriend. Months later, he proposed on bended knee in a lavish ceremony.

Agnel Nadida with his wife Ndindi Nganga. Agnel’s first encounter with his wife was through her sultry voice on the radio. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Bumps on the road

“My parents lived outside the country. When they came that Christmas, I told them about Agnel. And truthfully, the reaction was not the best,” Ndindi says. Her siblings had met and accepted her choice but her parents had their reservations due to the fact that she had a daughter to take care of.

“I do things because I believe in something, not because I want to hurt anybody,” she says of the tumultuous period where she hoped that her parents would see in Agnel what she saw in him.

“By the time we were getting married, they had come around,” Ndindi says. They accepted the choice she had made for a partner.

Agnel experienced the same reservations from his side of the family, and for the same reasons. His outlook, though, was different from his fiancé’s at the time. For him, their families were only looking out for their kin’s individual interests and not the relationship.

“I reminded her of the (Biblical) concept of honouring one’s parents. I told the doubters that I am the president of my own life, and that this was my decision to make.

“I’d like you to first know her before you make that decision,” he told his people.

After that, they all fell in line and in love with the couple’s journey together.

“My mum had tunnel vision and wanted a specific kind of life for her son, so we had to cross the bridge of marriage for them to become more open,” Agnel says.

The two lovebirds said ‘I do’ to each other on May 27, 2022.

Dad and daughter love

Before their first date, Ndindi had revealed that she had a child, a daughter who was 10 years old at the time.

“...so that in case he wanted to run, he could do it early before anything got serious.” She found him to be very pragmatic on this.

“Truthfully, I was fine,” Agnel says. He told himself, “Let me first find out who she is as a person, and the circumstances behind her being a single mum.”

The couple are both advocates and describe Agnel’s first meeting of the then 10-year-old girl as force majeure – an act of God.

She (their daughter) saw him when he came to pick her mum for a date. He was first introduced as a friend, later as a good friend, a very good friend and then boyfriend, which was naturally unpalatable for the young girl. That changed over time.

Ndindi says the two eased into each other’s lives.

“From 2020 to now, it’s not the same. Our relationship has grown fast. However, we never took bigger steps than necessary,” Agnel says of his now fledgling relationship.

“Just like any relationship, we are discovering each other’s likes and dislikes and I’m getting to understand her as herself and not (just) my wife’s daughter.

“The weirdest part about this is that they have the same personality and temperament,” Ndindi says of her daughter and husband’s relationship with a tinge of envy. She is the extrovert in the family.

Blossoming law firm

Against theirs or anyone’s better judgement, Ndindi and Agnel went into business together, registering their law firm, barely three months after they first sat together on a grassy patch for their first date.

“We always tell people, ‘Don’t try this at home!’” Ndindi says with a hearty laugh. The couple completely advises against it and says the fact that it has worked for them doesn’t mean it will be ideal for others.

The challenge of this situation, Agnel says, is that, “When we’re at home, there can be a disagreement that spills over to work.”

They have learnt, the husband faster than his wife, to compartmentalise their work and home life. How does she separate the husband from the colleague?

“For me, it’s a work in progress,” Ndindi says, “Because I am a highly emotional person, everything is involved in everything.” Her husband concurs that she is indeed learning.

In their lives together, they’ve adopted the principle they were taught in pre-marital counseling, that of, Work on Me, Pray for Them.