Love is not always worth sacrificing yourself for. Photo | Photosearch

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • For the first time, I will admit that my high school teachers were right; there will always be another person even when you think the one you have is the world
  • Men, don't be stupid, put yourself first always

Young love is interesting. It's what you'd get if you mixed fire and stupidity then added ignorance and fantasy and then jumbled it all up in lava and then had two young lovers jump in. It's the kind of thing that made the Romeo and Juliet script sound romantic. What part of it was romantic? Juliet was 13 and Romeo was a grown man. Friar Lawrence came up with the hair-brained scheme of faking death instead of just telling them to get their randiness and teen angst in check it tragically ended as a double suicide story. It's a tragedy without a moral lesson, just stupidity all around.

