Long distance marriages: How we are surviving the loneliness

Every newly married couple feels an indescribable thrill whenever they have their beloved partner by their side. It is more than just sharing a physical space.

It is the excitement of weaving an unbreakable bond, and the idea of crafting countless memories together.

But what happens when work decides to play the spoiler and your sweetheart is suddenly sent on assignment miles away from home? Ouch, right? The money may be good and the opportunity unmissable, but you find yourself suddenly thrown into a long-distance relationship, where your love will face the ultimate test.

Imagine one partner relocating to a different city or country, hustling for a living, while the other, committed to keeping the home stable, stays put to take care of the children and maintain their routine.

They call it a long-distance marriage, and it is a rollercoaster of emotions where success or disaster depends on the mutual agreement between the two love birds.

Satmag interviewed three individuals who are champions of long-distance marriages, having lived away from their spouses for years due to work commitments.

These individuals not only tackled the challenges of separation but found ingenious ways to keep the flame alive.

Curious to know how they made it work? Buckle up as we spill the beans on how they turned the tables on distance and made their marriages not just survive, but thrive against all odds.

Yvonne Akinyi Mireje, 28 (Mother of two)

Akinyi never got the chance to enjoy the bliss associated with the newly married. Just two months after their marriage, Akinyi's husband left for Saudi Arabia in search for greener pastures.

Waking up in the arms of her man every morning became just but a dream. This, she says, was not her wish.

“In marriage, the desire to have your partner by your side is like a persistent ache in your body. Our story was quite unique. We met when my husband was jobless and shortly afterwards, the doors of prosperity opened and I decided to let him follow his dream. I released him not out of want, but as a show of my commitment to our family's financial stability, and for peace to prevail at home," the 28-year-old businesswoman says.

Despite the physical separation caused by her husband's relocation to Saudi Arabia and later Abu Dhabi, their relationship remained solid.

In the three years her husband lived in Saudi Arabia, daily WhatsApp calls and video calls became their routine.

Akinyi, who lives with their two children in Kisumu, runs a thriving business as she eagerly anticipates their yearly reunions, a cherished window of 35 days when they can meet and rekindle their love.

“When he was in Saudi Arabia, he would come home after every six months.”

These fleeting moments became the heartbeat of their existence, a precious interlude where the flame of connection was tenderly nurtured.

Upon his return, the household transformed into a haven of togetherness, where Akinyi and her husband orchestrated numerous bonding moments with their children.

During these reunions, they offered each other undivided attention as they caught up on the intricate details of their lives. This stoked the embers of their collective passion.

“When he is home, he joins me in the kitchen. We cook together as we chat. He also maximised the moments by taking us on trips. He is not someone who puts his friends before his family,” Akinyi added.

In July this year, after living in Saudi Arabia for three years, Akinyi’s husband moved again, this time to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

This was supposed to be easier, but the void was almost tangible, and Akinyi was once again forced to make sacrifices for the stability of their marriage.

While she misses and longs for him every day, she is steadfast in the belief that their separation serves a greater purpose.

“I am expecting him back home in mid-December. I cannot wait to see him.”

Yvonne Akinyi’s husband relocated to Saudi Arabia just two months after their wedding, leaving her in Kisumu with their two children. Photo credit: Pool

To stay occupied, Akinyi sells second hand clothes, toys, jewellery, and bicycles.

Amid the uncertainties, she says that keeping communication lines open is key if any long distance relationship is to stand.

Akinyi finds solace in her children’s presence, who she says keep her from being lonely.

The daily ritual of video calls with her husband is also a welcome comfort.

Their children have adapted well to the frequent absence of their dad, and they also cherish the daily video calls where they get to know what’s happening in each other’s’ lives despite the many miles that separate them.

“The children have grown accustomed to the reality that their dad is not always physically present, but the daily video calls are the highlight of their days. They eagerly tell their dad what happened each day, show him the school assignments they’ve finished and tell stories which keep our family bond strong. I also bring my husband into the children’s daily adventures by video calling and sharing photos when I’ve taken the children out.”

Regarding intimacy and emotions, Akinyi describes her husband as an old-school man who prefers having simple conversations at the end of each day.

Akinyi still remembers those days when she and her husband could go for outings and shopping together, and tell stories deep into the night. These are now just precious memories she holds dear.

She says that her children adhere to the rules consistently and display good behaviour whether the father is present or not.

“When he is here, he does not interfere with the programmes I have set for the children. However, as a man, he is always keen and points out any misbehaviour displayed by the children.”

Akinyi acknowledges that the silver lining in her husband’s absence is the fact that she has built a lovely personal space.

“At times when he is here, I find myself missing the simplicity of my routine — those moments of quiet, and the freedom to be alone with my thoughts. Having my own space is something I have grown accustomed to, and his presence can sometimes feel like a shift from my usual routine, where I can spend my time as I wish and enjoy moments of quiet solitude."

For those navigating similar waters, Akinyi offers sage advice: “Always communicate honestly and openly with each other. This will build trust. Frequent and effective communication is the glue that will keep you together despite the distance.

“In the ever-changing seasons of life and the dynamic nature of marriage, continuous communication is crucial. Remember, distance doesn't define the strength of a connection. It is the mutual respect and kindness during disagreements that truly shapes the course of a lasting relationship,” she concludes.

Benard Rono (father of three boys)

Logistics officer working in Nairobi County while his family is in Kericho

Since 2020, Benard has navigated the challenges of a long-distance marriage, yearning to be with his wife and three boys every evening. But this is not always possible.

“It was very difficult at first. My three boys are very young and being far away from my wife was a big challenge. However, I have learnt to cope,” Benard told Satmag.

Despite the physical distance, Benard has found solace in daily video calls. He also travels to Kericho every Friday to see his family. He says that his home is situated along the highway, which makes it easier for him to get home at any time.

Travelling weekly can be very costly and tiresome. However, for the sake of his family, Benard is always willing to make sacrifices.

“To deal with the current high cost of fuel, I have a few friends who come from Nyanza region. We pull resources and travel together in one car. We travel on Friday and come back on Sunday. This has made it cheaper. However, sometimes I use matatus,” Benard shares.

Their communication, mainly done through WhatsApp video calls at different times of the day, serves as the lifeline that bridges the physical gap between Bernard and his wife.

In parenting, Benard relies on his wife’s brother to mentor and shepherd his male children.

Bernard Rono travels to Kericho every Friday to see his family, even though it is a costly and tiresome endeavour. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“I decided to entrust the boys to him because he understands them. Being a man, he is able to guide the boys and teach them what is expected of them.”

Benard and his wife have celebrated an enduring bond since 2014, while carefully navigating the challenges of a demanding schedule and raising a young family.

The separation fostered a sense of responsibility in Benard, and prompted him to plan and invest for his family’s future.

He likes that his home is well cared for even in his absence, and that his children are growing up in a supportive environment.

Acknowledging the pressure of city life, Benard says he finds solace in the tranquility of home, where fresh air nurtures their well-being. He cautions that understanding one's partner is paramount before embarking on a long distance marriage.

“Love is not confined by physical proximity. Instead, it thrives through commitment, communication, and the shared dreams. That’s what strengthens the bond.”

To ensure that intimacy between them remains alive, the two have late night calls where they talk about everything and anything.

“This we do after the children are asleep and my wife is in her bedroom. Also, going home every week is just enough to fulfill our human desires.”

Michael Ogillo (father of four girls)

It has been seven years since Michael Ogillo found greener pastures in Nairobi, which forced him to leave his family behind in Kisumu.

“It was difficult at first. Actually, I had to travel back to Kisumu every weekend. It became exhausting and expensive and then I reduced it to just twice a month,” Michael shares.

The two have been married for 15 years, and they say that trust is what has kept the fires of their marriage burning.

To bridge the distance, daily phone conversations serve as their lifeline, but Michael takes it a step further, and ensures he is in Kisumu every two weeks. When work obligations deter him, the roles are reversed, and his wife undertakes the journey to Nairobi.

“We are rarely away from each other for too long. The longest time we’ve ever been apart has been three weeks. All the same, for a married couple that's long. We keep tabs on how each of us is fairing on through texts, WhatsApp chats during the day and voice or video calls during the evening. We don’t ever sleep without chatting.”

Michael remembers the initial difficulties his daughters faced while trying to adjust to his absence, and says that after some time, and with lots of communication, they have adapted well. Their daughters have formed a strong bond despite the distance, something that sometimes sparks a twinge of jealousy from their mother.

“I am a father of girls and you know how girls are close with their father. They are my best friends so much to the extent their mother feels jealous. The one that I may have lost at the initial stages is the last born. Actually, we got the last baby when I was away. Were it not for Covid-19, bonding with that girl would not have happened. She was very distant to me. He would only greet me because others did so. So, to me, Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise.”

Conflicts, a natural facet of any relationship, occasionally find their way into Michael's narrative. Yet, their love ensures that disagreements don’t stay unsolved for more than two days.

“Despite the distance, when we meet, it is like dating for the first time. When you miss someone, their company is even sweeter.”