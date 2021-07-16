Living within your means is the best way to attain freedom

Lucy Chepchumba is the Executive Director of Good Kenyan Foundation, an organisation that mentors high school graduates by taking them through a four-month intensive programme.

“At Good Kenyan, we aim to fill the two-year gap that exists between completion of high school and the commencement of tertiary or vocational education. Also, ours is an income generating platform. Participants are taught how to use recycled materials to make hand made products for sale. A positive attitude, resilience and faith in God have been my driving force. I wish we could appreciate the role that attitude plays in our personal and career development. If you have the right attitude and set smart goals, there will be no limitations to what you can achieve.

“Early in my career, I was working and running a business at the same time. However, I never kept records for the business or separated money for personal use from business money. This ended up costing me. I kept wondering where the money I pumped into the business was going. In yet another business experience, I owned a salon and went from making huge profits to barely surviving. To stay afloat, I cut down on almost everything.

“I shifted salons, changed the restaurants where I ate, moved houses, and even sold my car. This experience taught me the essence of living your own life. Don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. Live your life without shame. If you have to move to a cheaper neighborhood to survive, do so instead of raking in debts to please society.

“I budget for my money every month using spreadsheets. Whereas this method may appear rudimentary, it has proven quite effective in helping me check my spending. I find it very efficient in tracking where every coin I earn goes to. I am, however, planning to upgrade to using an app as an alternative budgeting tool.

“Don’t be a slave to money. Be wise about income and personal finances. Always have a backup plan, and keep reflecting on your past and future career and financial habits. Lastly, seek mentorship. There will always be someone who has walked the path you are walking today, who can make you aware of the pitfalls you need to avoid to get to your career or financial destination faster.”