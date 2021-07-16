Living within your means is the best way to attain freedom

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Don’t be a slave to money. Be wise about income and personal finances. Always have a backup plan, and keep reflecting on your past and future career and financial habits. Lastly, seek mentorship.


  • There will always be someone who has walked the path you are walking today, who can make you aware of the pitfalls you need to avoid to get to your career or financial destination faster.”

Lucy Chepchumba is the Executive Director of Good Kenyan Foundation, an organisation that mentors high school graduates by taking them through a four-month intensive programme.

