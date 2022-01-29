Listen up, don't start a podcast

I've always wanted to go on a cruise ship. It's been on my bucket list that includes but isn't limited to skydiving, watching a premier league game live, witnessing a live F1 race, getting Beyonce to leave Jay Z and marry me among other feasible ambitions. My dreams for a cruise ship trip have always been realistic though and I would only take two weeks' away tops. Anything other than that is too long. After listening to a podcast on cruise ships though, I changed my mind. Have you ever asked yourself what happens if a crime is committed in international waters? What happens when someone dies in the middle of the cruise or if the ship's drainage system was to get blocked and the crew couldn't fix it? I learnt the answers to those and more intriguing questions this week when I was listening to a podcast and I realised that there are many things I had never questioned about holidaying at sea.





Podcasts are amazing, aren't they? They are the new kid on the block, and everyone wants a slice of the cake. The broadcasts are a nifty way through which we can get our news, entertainment, and learning all at once. There's a podcast for anything you can think of under the sun and a lot of Kenyan podcasters have stepped up their game. I love the fact that there's more interesting content, which I can now listen to on the train, on the bus, washing dishes, or when pretending to be listening to my girlfriend.





But here is the hard truth though. Podcasts are not for everybody. Podcasts have become the next Soundcloud with everyone jumping on without a plan—just vibes and inshallah, hope everything works out fine.





So today, let's go through a few tell-tale signs that podcasts are not cut for you.





First of all, you need to be interesting. This might sound rude but it's true. Not everybody is captivating and that's okay. Everyone's gifted differently and your gift in reconciliations and tax returns isn't a transferable skill to the broadcast arena. If your friends start turning up the TV or music when you're talking, then maybe your podcast is dead in the water. Try doing origami, which doesn't require speech or interaction. Origami is the art of paper folding, which has its origins in Japan.





If you're doing podcasts to moan about women, Andrew Kibe has already beaten you to the grift with his Twitter space, 1980 meets 2020 content. I stop listening to any content when the host starts reminiscing about the woman of the past—their mothers and grandmother's age.





Men who praise the silence or subservient nature of their mothers are blind to the fact that most of these women had no other options to survive then. This was an era in which women couldn't open a bank account without their husband's permission or own land. So if a man's preferred woman is more visible in history books than in real life, please spare me your rants. It's really too much.





Podcasts will make you filthy rich really quickly if you're part of the five percent, which you're definitely not. Most podcasts will never make a single shilling. You would make more money from selling poultry, after all, didn't your favourite politician start off from hawking chicken? Then again, I know you are brighter than to believe this mush.





Back to podcasts. The thing is, the illusion of overnight success overlooks the rigour and endless failures that successful podcasters have had to put including the financial investment needed.





Just because you and your two friends had one semi-decent discussion about cryptocurrency or NFTs is not a license to start a podcast. There's a big difference between bar conversations and podcasts. Podcasts need work and lots of it. Are you offering new information? Is it delivered in an exciting way? How interesting are the guests? Do you understand the art of storytelling? Even that radio host that steals topics off social media and has the same five conversations in between selling you 'buroti maguta maguta in Kamulu and the new Lavington turn pipeline real estate', still puts in a ton of work to remain relevant. He has a full production team at his beck and call and a budget. You, my friend, are not in the same lane.





When was the last time you listened to a podcast from start to finish? That's the most interesting but basic measure of whether or not you should have one. Most people don't have the concentration to listen to a full episode but they think they should jump into the foray. Podcasting will need passion and dedication to the cause and part of the work needed will be listening to many other broadcasts for research purposes. This also applies to people whose last read was The Art of War or Rich Dad, Poor Dad.





Let's be honest with our friends that want to start a podcast. Tell them, just DON'T. It's not killing a dream, it's just honesty.





