Lip-smacking platter from the Belvedere grill

Most of Nairobi’s highly recommended restaurants are found either on Limuru road, Westlands, Karen, or Kilimani area. But, this restaurant my friends and I recently visited adds Mombasa road to the list too. I had seen it popping on my Instagram feed and from the photos, videos, and reviews, I knew I had to try it out.





The Belvedere Grill is Nairobi’s newest kid on the block located on the sixth floor of Nextgen Mall right next to Eka Hotel on Mombasa road. From the décor at the entrance and the big blue “Belvedere” signage, we knew that if the meal was going to be distasteful at least they would get points for investing in good décor and signage. The restaurant has about four different sitting areas spread through their two floors and each with a different ambiance. The upstairs floor has some sort of cocktail vibes and inshallah while the downstairs one gives a more relaxed feel with medium-height sky blue seats and low lighting which sets the mood for eating and sipping some wine. Both floors give unobstructed views of Mombasa road and are great for watching the sunset or monitoring traffic.

“Let’s beGin” cocktail made with gin, southern comfort, lime grenadine syrup & fresh orange juice at The Belvedere grill. Photo | Pool

We arrived at around 6 pm, a good time for happy hour and ordered their signature cocktails which were going for Sh700 for two, and the highly recommended Big Belvedere platter which serves four to six people. This platter goes for Sh4,500 and has grilled fillet steak, barbeque chicken wings, pork chops, lamb chops, cheesy samosas, boiled maize, potato wedges, and stir fry vegetables. The platter takes about 45 minutes to one hour to be ready and to be honest, I understood why it took so long. I have never had such a humongous meat platter! The four of us ate so much but we were still unable to finish it and had to request for the rest to be packed as a takeaway. The cheesy samosas, pork chops, and chicken wings were my favorite from the platter.

Previously, the only reason I had for visiting Nextgen Mall was the bowling alley but now I have a reason to go back. The service at Belvedere Grill was perfect, the décor is on point, the meals are tasty and affordable (absolute value for money), potent cocktails and the location is central making it easily accessible. It is a restaurant I would recommend for a group hangout or even an intimate date.