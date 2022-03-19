Lili Ngók: Kericho County deserves a skilled performer like me

Plucked from the world of academia, Ms Lily Ng’ok was in 2019 appointed to the Kericho County Executive Committee, a move that would change her career trajectory into the world of active politics.

She had been a lecturer and dean of students at Kisii University, Kericho town campus, for seven years and, prior to that, a high school teacher for 14 years – an experience not far-off from the public office she was going to hold, except that she had to learn the art of politics.

She had served as a CEC for 11 months when tragedy struck. The county lost their first Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, a career technocrat who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on March, 20, 2021.

The aftermath of that tragedy would thrust Ms Ng’ok into the limelight as the successor of her best friend and mentor.

“We were very close and it was a surprise that I was picked to succeed her,” said Ms Ng’ok in an interview with Satmag. “It’s usually difficult to fit into someone’s shoes, but I always believe that it is only your shoe that fits. We have different personalities.”

For the first time, she is offering herself for elective leadership in the region where such positions have been dominated by men. She is seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket in the primaries and will fight it out with three male competitors, being the only woman to declare interest so far.

“After being nominated, vetted, approved for the (DG) position and sworn in, I toured the six constituencies- Ainamoi, Bureti, Belgut, Soin Sigowet, Kipkelion East and Kipkelion West on a familiarisation tour for three months. Thereafter, I made a decision to contest the gubernatorial position in the August election,” Mrs Ng’ok stated.

Kericho’s second in command holds both a Bachelors and Masters degree in Education from Egerton University and a second Masters in religion from South Western University (USA).

She revealed that though she has not sought elective position before, she has worked behind the scenes in politics having been in the Kibaki Tena campaign in 2007 and campaigned for Jubilee in 2013 and 2017.

Many expected that Governor Chepkwony would endorse her for the position, but when he announced that he had no favourite as a successor and would leave voters to make their independent choices, it took everyone by surprise.

“In fact, the decision is a blessing in disguise as I am my own candidate, competing with the others on a level play-ground. I also do not have the advantage of having been elected to any position in the past,” said Ms Ng’ok in an interview.

But she recounts that working with Governor Chepkwony has been a good experience as he gives his team a free hand to run government and delegates a lot in what has exposed her to management and running government a great deal.

“As a woman, there are many challenges put on the way in politics, but we must surmount them. Remember that countries that have been led by women have the best performing economies, and peaceful societies,” she stated.

She holds the view that counties in Kenya that have woman governors are performing very well in empowering the people, rolling out infrastructural facilities, in the areas of health, education and agriculture. As a matter of fact, women are very good managers.

“I have repeatedly been asked in various forums why I did not offer my candidature for the Woman Representative position instead, and my answer has always been – who said that that position is for women and the gubernatorial one is a preserve for men?,” She posed.

She said leadership is not about muscles, but the ability to manage resources, ensure equity prevails and implement sound development programs.

Comparatively, Bomet County has had a high number of elected women leaders with the late Dr Joyce Laboso as the first woman Governor, first Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and second woman MP for Sotik constituency. There was the late Lornah Laboso before her and currently Mrs Beatrice Kones in Bomet East.

From experience, she says, it is not that Kericho County has not been prepared for woman leadership, but it is strong women who have in the past shied away from seeking elective positions in the area.

Mrs Ng’ok said her main focus is lifting the standards of living for the people through the bottom up approach with Kericho being a highly agriculturally endowed country with a huge potential for growth.

“People have talked of the need for a gubernatorial candidate to have a huge war chest to oil the campaign machinery, but I am not endowed like my competitors… However, I have well-wishers who are willing to contribute towards the cause. There are issues in the campaigns that can be done without money and a few that require money” she said.

The position by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati capping the gubernatorial funding at Sh200 million, according to Mrs Ng’ok, opens the window for corrupt individuals to splash money and influence the outcome of the election and should be discouraged.

“Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who is my friend told me that as he campaigned he was not able to print caps and tee-shirts and people were demanding for them, but he was able to tell them that he did not have the money for it…He explained to them that elections was not always about material things but a vision, focus and commitment to see it through,” said Mrs Ng’ok.

“In the same way, I have friends who are donating their motor vehicles, fuel, and public address systems, while others are printing posters because they believe in transformational leadership that we are providing.”

Embracing value addition in agriculture, implementing water projects for irrigation and domestic consumption, improving on infrastructural development, environmental conservation, health and education are some of the highlights of her campaign manifesto.

She believes their current scorecard is impressive despite some lagging projects.

The process to hive off 100 acres of land from the multinational tea companies by the National Land Commission to expand Kericho town and attract investors, is an issue Ms Ngók promises to push if elected to the top office.

“In a war, even as you set out to triumph, there is the possibility of losing. But I am in this to win, I am focused on the prize,” said the DG.