Let’s Talk Books

I grew up around books. In primary school, we had mini classroom libraries so we could borrow books from our class teachers and occasionally swap with our class mates. At home, my father really encouraged us to read and would frequently get us books. It was the best birthday or “you’ve done well” gift for me. I read all genres but with time, I have narrowed to non- fiction.

For the love of books, I recently held the first book twitter space in Kenya and it was a big success. I went in not expecting much, but many people, even those outside my circle of friends, joined and were reviewing the books they were reading and guiding one another on where to get rare books.

In 2019, I decided to join a community of individuals who like to read. The thing I like most about book clubs is the fact that you get introduced to a variety of books. Our book club, for instance, is an unconventional group in that most of us don’t read the same book at the same time. It gives you the freedom to follow your reading preference and only requires that you propose and review the book. That way, you can inspire someone else to get the book. Other times, it’s not the book that we discuss but the issues surrounding such stories like mental health and marriage.

Another thing I like about how we operate is that besides being accountability partners for one another, we swap books.

My current read is Longthroat Memoirs: Soups, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds by Yemisi Aribisala. The book is about Nigerian cuisines. The author, who is an epicurean writer, looks into the different cuisines and tries to make them or put a spin on them. Besides the cuisine, it also features a series of love letters to the Nigerian food.

And oh, her writing style! She is an amazing narrator. It’s a book you’ll want to read to the end. Also, I particularly like how she talks about food with such passion. The way she describes tastes, and processes — it’s phenomenal.

To appreciate every line she’s written, I have actually decided to go slow on the book. Longthroat Memoirs: Soups, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds is a book that I highly recommend.