Let's talk about sex: does age gap matter in the bedroom?

It has been a while since Chama members discussed sex. As you may be aware, I am the only male member of Chama, a women’s welfare group, and I am invited to meetings only when sex is being discussed because of my profession as a sexual health doctor. There was a meeting last Saturday and I was in attendance.

“Truth be told, these youngsters know nothing about sex and it’s causing conflict in their marriages,” the chairperson said in opening the meeting, “we have invited them here to provide them with tips on how to satisfy a man sexually.”

The meeting had the usual Chama members numbering about 30 and some ten young women. The young women were either newly married or planning to wed.

“So always remember to have a thermos with warm water and a hand towel and wipe him nicely once he is done,” a member said from the back amid murmurs.

“And learn to welcome your husband home, make sure there is a good meal for him and sit and wait for him as he takes his dinner,” another member said.

“If he has a problem such as erection failure or quick ejaculation do not complain, comfort him instead because a man’s ego is tied to his sexual prowess and you do not want to make him feel inadequate,” the vice chairperson advised.

The young women looked anxious. They were whispering at each other. I requested Chama members to also give them time to talk, possibly they had questions that needed to be clarified. My suggestion lit them up and suddenly they all had their hands raised, wanting to speak.

“Some of the things you are telling us do not apply today,” the first of the young women said, “I want to have sex at the beach, in the car, on the balcony, anywhere; how do I carry a towel and hot water thermos in all these places?”

“And why is sex for pleasing the man? Should I not also get satisfaction? Sorry, but I do not agree with your advice!” quipped another one.

I read unease among Chama members. Some started getting emotional, accusing young women of being badly behaved and not even ready to learn. They lamented about the increasing cases of divorce and how women have become unruly these days.

The issue of foreplay became especially contentious. The young women insisted that if the man did not prepare them psychologically during the day, and if they did not take time to romance them they would not allow penetrative sex.

“It has to be a meeting of minds and souls before the bodies meet,” one said, “if we are distant because we have not been talking during the day and if we are not comfortable enough to touch in a sensual way then he should just let me sleep, it is not worth it,” she pointed out.

The discussion got even more heated when the young people started describing the way they wanted sex to happen.

“Remember that a woman does not just have one opening in her body; the other holes must similarly be engaged in penetration!” a young woman said.

“Our children will end in hell unless they listen to us,” a Chama member shouted, “they are now promoting unnatural acts, this should not be allowed!”

Matters got out of hand when the younger women broached the subject of BDSM. They talked about how some of them enjoyed inflicting pain on men during sex. Others talked about being tied or even whipped as part of sex. The older women could not bear it anymore. They called for an end to the meeting and accused the younger women of being immoral.

I took to the floor to cool tempers. Sexual practices vary from generation to generation. A generation is averagely 10 years. That means that people within a 10-year bracket are likely to share similar sexual behaviours and practices. When someone is older or younger than you by over 10 years, their practices are likely to be different from yours and this can cause conflict.

“Very true,” one of the young women said, “our friends who date sugar daddies tell us that they are quite boring and selfish; they want to be cared for while giving very little in return other than the money.”

Well, the important thing to note is that generational differences have a great bearing on sexual satisfaction. Before you venture into dating someone from another generation, you must be aware that you will need to compromise.