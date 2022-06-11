Let’s not talk about single parenting when we are afraid of sex education?

Ei, single people can’t catch a break. If you don’t have a partner, you’re a leftover woman. If you have a partner but you have no babies, you’re defunct! If you have a baby and then your partner leaves you, it becomes a state conversation in which the President of your country blames you for ‘untold harm’ to the country’s future generations (remember, security starts with you).

I’ve spoken before about how it seems like being single is a plague, a scourge upon the earth, something that parents use as a scary cautionary tale, ‘if you don’t learn how to make ugali/chapati/do good sex, you’ll be sent home.’ The threat level above this is single parenting. There is, unfortunately, a dire lack of exploration as to what actually causes these problems in society that single parents apparently produce.

Why is single parenthood a thing in Kenya? Why are the numbers growing? Right out the gate – parenting is hard. Most people don’t have a deep unbridled desire to go at it alone, unless they really have no choice. Few wake up one day and declare, ‘hey, you know what I think I’ll do today? Have a child and raise them with no support from the person who is supposed to be my lifetime companion and lover.’ And yet, people act like this is a decision single parents are joyfully jumping into.

Single parenting happens because stuff happens! In life, and in unions. And when stuff happens, one can make the decision to leave situations that are no longer healthy for them, or their children. I know it’s hard to believe, but sometimes being away from the said union is better than being in it – because the children can tell when it is just off. They internalise it. And years later, in therapy, they can pinpoint where it all began. The problem is, additionally, that society insists on maintaining these unions, even to the detriment of the people in them. A lot of the time, if you’re staying for the kids, you’re messing up your children.

We’re also assuming that everyone knows how to be in a loving relationship. It isn’t just the certificate. Relationships take a level of maturity and self-awareness which many do not have. Just because everyone is doing it, doesn’t mean everyone is ready to – and when relationships end, that maturity misstep tends to be transferred into the terms of separation, thus making it worse for the children. When a relationship deteriorates, it is not the fault of the child – and therefore, with any luck, they shouldn’t have to suffer more than the struggle of separation.

We seem to have a problem understanding this: understanding how to break up in a way that is healthy, and not punishing. So we resort to things like using the children as a tool for money, a bargaining chip, a form of punishment, or withholding visitation privileges because something is or isn’t happening – or sometimes, simply spite and stunted healing.

Should I mention the elephant in the room? The one shaped like a distinct absence of comprehensive sexual education except from uninformed peers and late-night soap operas? I mean, come on. The one-sided traumatising Raphael Tuju video can’t be all we’re (still!) using to teach. Could it be that people can make better decisions for their futures – whether with or without children – after getting a better understanding of contraception? Of course. Statistically, comprehensive sex education does make a difference. Could this lead to fewer single parents? Possibly. Can we try that for size?

So yes. Single parents are a thing. There are different reasons. And the imagined ‘harm’ spoken of can be reduced, not by unfounded lectures, but by having healthy parents - and functional governmental systems, like affordable accessible health care, sex education, mental health awareness, and fair pay - that allow for parents of all kinds to be the best parents they can be.





