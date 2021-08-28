Let's get naked

Let's get naked. Photo | Photosearch

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • What's the first thought that came to your mind when you read this? Were you thinking about the thing that you love about your body or the thing that you wish that you could change about it? 
  • Or maybe about that dream body that you've always aspired towards or the fact that at some point, you had to accept your package despite its limitations?

What's your relationship with your body? Have you ever asked yourself that question? If you haven't you should. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.