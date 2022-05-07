Lessons that I got from President Kibaki about becoming a man





You will miss him. You must miss him.

For one thing, he was never too much in your face. For another, he felt like a long lost friend who was in a hurry whenever you met.

You’d read about him in history books, about his days of yore as the Minister of Finance, about his book brilliance, about his quips. And then he’d disappear, never overstaying his welcome. At least, that’s how I felt as I followed the funeral proceedings of the late Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s third president. He was not just a President; he was presidential—like that much-loved friend you may have never actually met; but who feels right now like a profound absence.

Death is always shocking; the most shocking of all the everyday things. For every day we inch closer to the grave. Isn’t sleep a distant cousin of death? There’s a paradoxical pain carved in the obituary of a person you thought you knew well: In getting to know him better, he somehow morphs into a stranger. Everything we know of Kibaki is piecemeal. All hearsay.

To be fair, I am not a neutral seeker of the truth. I knew President Kibaki (a little). And I like him (okay, more than a little). Obviously, my schedule and the late president’s used to clash a lot (We are both very busy people—obviously) and when we eventually did meet during drama festivals at State House, I was too tired (and hungry) for a mano-a-mano chat with him. Busy people get it.

In ‘How to Set a Fire and Why’, author Jesse Ball quips we deceive ourselves into thinking life is long, but fire reminds us—it is a flicker. Life is flickering—and then it is gone. So, we must make the most of it. No matter how many you are, death remains the most personal and intimate moment of grief. For Kibaki, a man who eschewed celebrity but wore it like a crown, there was something stately and regal about how he handled himself, and his businesses as a man. While we may disagree on the fundamentals, we can agree on one thing: Kibaki was a man. Probably the man. And every man can teach you something.

Discipline trumps intentions: Kibaki, it is said, was a disciplinarian. His son Jimmy Kibaki talks longingly of how strict the father was. There is no way to prove the veracity of these claims, but there is no way to disprove them either. He says Kibaki would support you, to an extent, then let you on your own. There was no time to whine and complain over how you are feeling, you get up and show up. I would not go as far as terming Kibaki a man’s man. Yet he was more progressive than many men today. He may not have agreed with what you said, but he’d let you say it.

Put Yourself Out There

Kibaki served in various roles from Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister to Vice President. He unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in 1992 and 1997, before ultimately winning the presidential election in 2002. Some would call him a tactician, others a strategist. But what we all agree is that the man took his chances. What is it we say back home? Only a crying child gets milk?

By putting ourselves there and choosing to suffer, there we are, earning it to an extent, and knowing we're definitely there, on the tip of the spike, taking the good with the bad.

Be affable but maintain your distance Even though he could come across as aloof and impatient, Kibaki had that genteel touch of grace. He became adroit at navigating Kenya’s twisting and tense political eras. He learned how to placate people, how to appease, how to coarse. How he’d flick out a different blade on this Swiss Army knife of a president and cut his detractors back to size. You never felt that you had him figured out. This was a piece of the True Cross for a guy who abstained from the fame of politics to master, more than anyone, the politics of fame.

Stay presidential. Always

As in dating, first impressions in politics last. Politics, in itself, really is about the art of expression. Kibaki was constantly in control of his emotions, never letting his guard down. A cool mien coupled with wry wit and infallible intelligence. He maintained a cool head, as all others around him lost theirs. He was the last of the great Makerere college, now university generation: proud, brilliant men who came to public life with a strong sense of destiny and an aristocratic air. (Well, if we can ignore the odd jibe “Mavi ya kuku,” the occasional thumping “Bure kabisa!” and the booker’s favourite, “Oh yes!”

Popularity doesn’t last

Attention comes as a result of your position, not of who you are. Kibaki could give the impression of an extremely brusque and curmudgeonly geezer, and rightly so. In a world where the vast majority is concerned with ‘legacy’, and ‘purpose’ and ‘history’, the buzzwords of my generation, where everyone is a brand first then a person later. His was a philosophy of living that is dying with the "greatest generation". We don't make them like this anymore but we produced an entire generation once. No wonder I like him.

Work: As we move up in life, the lies we tell ourselves change, but our habit of lying to ourselves does not. A lot of people can talk about work, but how many people can actually roll the sleeves and get down to it? Kibaki recognised that serving others is life’s greatest joy and its ultimate reward. I grew up under Kibaki’s free primary education. In case you are wondering, I passed. We devoured books. We went for science congresses, yes even in primary school. In fact, I’d like to publicly confess that he hooked me up with a few ladies from national school and the fact that I never got told to him makes me very sad.

Yet, family comes first: While the grandchildren were eulogizing him, painting a picture of a man, who, at his house, spoke little of politics, and more of his political experiences. Kibaki had one wish for his children; “stay together, take care of my grandchildren.” And rightly so, because, otherwise why are you doing it? Who are you working so hard for? And in that instance, he became less of a president, more of a man, and a little bit of both. No wonder I like him.

As the ground swallows him up, what he leaves will live in us; that you don’t have to be a president to be presidential, to put your house in order, and to be your own man.

Ernest Hemingway summarised it best in his classic: “For whom does the bell toll?”

We are one, yet none. Each man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Every funeral bell, therefore, tolls for thee.

Oh, yes.

