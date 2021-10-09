Legal brain with a heart for children's health

Rosemary Mugwe is the Africa Director of Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), an international NGO that installs pediatric operation rooms where there are none. Photo | Pool

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Rosemary Mugwe is the Africa Director of Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), an international not-for-profit that aims to provide access to safe surgery for children by installing and equipping pediatric operating rooms in low-and middle-income countries

Not many people apply to law school intending to work in medicine.

