Lake Natron: The famed waterhole that turns animals into stone

 Lake Natron with a background of Ol Doinyo Lengai. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • Our arrival at Lake Natron was hailed by the huge physique of Ol Doinyo Lengai aka the ‘Mountain of God’ which is the only active sodium carbonate volcano in the world! and the pinkish-white soda crust at the shores

Group travel is always relatively cheaper, more fun and convenient. At least for me, it is. But, it also has its disadvantages like having to wait for the convenient time for every member which can be frustrating. That’s what made us start our road trip at 3pm instead of noon. The plan was to drive from Nairobi to Lake Natron with a one night stop at Olekiramatian conservancy.

