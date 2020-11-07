HEART ADVICE: The lady I met online is now pregnant but I don’t love her

In November last year, I met a lady online and we hit off very quickly after we met face-to-face. One thing led to another and we got intimate barely a week after we met. I realised there were many things happening that I caught me by surprise and I called off the relationship a month after we met. Early in January this year, she told me she was pregnant. I told her that I would take care of the pregnancy and the child if it was mine.

That meant she would have given birth latest end of September this year. But, the doctor’s report indicates that her correct due date is November 15. When I asked her when she got pregnant, she claimed she miscarried the first pregnancy. She told me she got pregnant again in February when we briefly rekindled our relationship. Kindly advise me because I realise that I am only living with her because I don’t want this child to grow without a father like I did. I don’t love this woman and it breaks my heart to think I will spend my life with someone I don’t love. We are not even compatible in very many aspects. What do I do?

Richard





EXPERT'S TAKE

It is not unusual for a spot of lustful intimacy between two to bring life into this world. It is not mandatory to live with or love someone because you share a baby. What you need to do is confirm whether the child is yours or not for the sake of your peace of mind. If indeed it is your baby, then you can mutually agree on how best to secure the baby’s welfare. In my opinion, you are under no obligation to live with her other than finding out whether you are the biological father and taking up your responsibility towards your child thereafter. Living together for the sake of the child based on your circumstances should not be an option because it can create a very toxic environment filled with negative energy of displeasure and resentment. I can assure you that course of action will not be beneficial for all parties concerned. Establish paternity first then you will have a better scope of what your next steps are.





READERS ADVICE

Online dating has its shortcomings because you know very little about the person you are meeting. It is not healthy to rush into intimacy before familiarising yourself with your online lover. Choices always have consequences. From your explanation, your girlfriend’s claims are not adding up at all. What I wonder is, how you went on to have intimacy with her if you don't want her. Since you had already decided to take care of the child, let it be born and bring it up.

Rev Avudiko Geoffrey, Botwa,Kitale





Richard, you made your bed so you must lie on it. You are indeed not being sincere with yourself. You are realising incompatibility after sleeping with her. You are purely serving yourself your favourite meal.

First, always be sure of what you want before you begin any journey. You have not mentioned your age, but you must be very fresh in the dating scene.

I have noticed that you are not patient while making decisions. Online dating can hand you negative partners. The person you see online is not the one you meet face-to-face.

The decision to enter into a relationship is not the same as committing to a marriage. People date for some time before falling in love with someone. Dating, I repeat, is not a guarantee for marriage. Equally, not all pregnancies should lead to marriage.

Marriage is not something you just wake up and commit yourself into. Even the Bible talks of betrothal. In the first place, how do you even marry someone before your even court them? You made a rushed decision. Calm yourself and really think about what you need in marriage.

Marriage is a lifelong union that one has to be sure of and pick the best partner to marry. Courtship was meant to help you study someone, so that in case you notice a character or a behaviour you don’t like, then you can redefine your destiny.

I read incompatibility and dishonesty in both of you. These pregnancies are showing dishonesty in her. It is not too late to quit everything. If you are in town, go back upcountry and start everything afresh. Enter another relationship only after you have reminded yourself what the most important thing to you is.

Ouma Ragumo–Sifuyo





You hurried all your connection to a woman you met online only to realise later that you are not compatible. It might have been too much lust between the two of you and that is why there is no love for her. But, there is nothing to regret about and the fact is that you can't change what has already happened. For you to be sure if this woman is truly carrying your child, it will be prudent to have a talk with her and be patient enough to understand every single word that comes from her mouth. If the child is yours, go ahead and be a responsible father even if you do not marry her.

Juma Felix





NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

I’m just stressed up. I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for nine months . Recently, we went on a weekend getaway, and while there we did not get intimate. Since then, things took a new turn. It’s now one month since we last spoke. I feel like he is drifting away from me. I love him so much and I don't know what to do. I have tried reaching out to him so we can solve the issue, but it seems hard.





Have a pressing relationship dilemma? Email us at satmag@ke.nationmedia.com