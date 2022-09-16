La Tasca: Yummy food with lackluster service

This eatery is a laid-back restaurant serving traditional Spanish tapas and desserts. They are one of three tapas bars in Nairobi.

My first impression of La Tasca Spanish Corner was of a bright, airy beach bar with colourful umbrella decorations and orange and yellow gingham booths: an extraordinary feat considering the restaurant is located on the first floor of Lavington Mall. Its interior space is small and feels like the type of place you go on your way to somewhere, but their live music nights might make you want to stay.

Before I ate La Tasca, I didn't know much about Spanish cuisine except for Paella and Sangria. Compared to other European cuisines like Italian or even its former colony, Mexican cuisine, Spanish cuisine has a low profile on the global stage. Spanish food, however, is gradually gaining ground in the international gastronomic scene thanks to Tapas bars like Tasca.

Tapas are to Spain what Pasta is to Italy - their most iconic contribution to world cuisine. In Spain, tapas are appetisers or snacks that come with drink orders. Elsewhere in the world, they are a dining experience in and of themselves.

In addition to tapas like Spanish Ham Croquettes and Chorizo, La Tasca serves meat and cheese platters, several main dishes, and a couple of desserts. Some of the mains are meals you wouldn't consider classically Spanish - burgers, steak, pasta. The restaurant serves Paella, but it is a sharing meal with a minimum pax of two - sorry to all the singletons.

I ordered the Chicken Pizzaiola, which means Chicken in the pizza style. It was a supremely delicious dish. I kept thinking about how good it was even as I was eating it. It reminded me of those New York pizzas you happily wait two hours for. Thankfully, the wait at La Tasca was much shorter - about 30 minutes. My order came with fries and a spinach side but if you want to make the meal keto, you can forgo the fries.

I found the service at La Tasca to be lackluster. It didn't match the cheery ambiance or, for that matter, the reputation of the owner, Maurizio Fregoni. It seems Maurizio plays a big part in the warm and welcoming reception various customers have raved about. Maurizio wasn't there when I visited, and the impression I got from the staff was subdued, like a teenager forced to attend a family function. The waitress serving me didn't recommend dishes, which would have been helpful for first-time customers like me.