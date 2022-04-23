Kilifi ambassador Fatuma Ramadhan: ‘I am too many women to stomach polygamy’

I am currently training as a multimedia journalist and in my final year. I have also been running my crocheting business for the last five years.





Most of my crochet designs are bikinis because when I started the business, I had a lingerie line in mind. But again most of my clients keep ordering the bikinis designs. I also do other outfits designs.





I have been running the business all by myself, the business is profitable, and helps me get by. I also ship worldwide, it’s an expensive venture but the clients cater for it which is a win-win situation for both parties.





My vision for the business, in the long run, is to make more than swimsuits. I want to get into loungewear, beachwear, and accessories once I get another pair of hands or five by June this year.





As a Muslim girl, some of my pictures on Instagram are very suggestive, someone once posed to me wondering if I do receive backlash. Haha! First of all, I’m not Muslim, I’m Christian, and If there’s backlash I wouldn’t even notice. My eyes are on the price you know.





I know Muslim teachings though and I observe some. For instance, in this month of Ramadhan, I try to stay away from anything and everything haram. I attended madrassa so I have grown to be respectful to the faith but I seek the Bible for guidance.





It is true premarital sex is forbidden in the Muslim faith as it is with the Christians. For this month where they are observing the Holy month, sex is forbidden.





Personally, I do not indulge in premarital sex, never have. Besides I’m single and heaven is the goal Haha!

Polygamy is a no for me. I’m too many women to fit in such a relationship. It will collapse, someone will leave and it won’t be me.





Polyandry is even worse for me. I can never embrace it. Men are so much work to deal with, why on earth would I need two plus more. Besides, it’s against my personal and religious values.





This is Kilifi, is a guide to help visitors understand what spots to visit when they visit Kilifi. We are here to help you discover places that you'd love to see.



