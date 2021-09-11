Saturday_Magazine

Kenya has a huge child incest problem

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Child incest is a notoriously underreported crime—sometimes with the unlucky victims remaining trapped in a pattern of sexual assault by people they trusted as protectors
  • Mothers and other family members are silent, and generally, play pretend remaining invested in the preservation of the family, ignoring the glaring quest for emotional, psychosocial, and medical support for the abused and often hapless child

Last year, as the Covid 19 pandemic spread its tentacles, another shock wave was sweeping the country. Teenage pregnancies were on a sharp rise during the lockdown, with the pandemic forcing schools to be closed, and movements getting halted. In three months during the lockdown, 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls became pregnant — a 40 percent increase in the country's monthly average.

