Kenya and Jamaican culture are alike

I thought Pamoja would be my last album, but I think I will drop two more albums then see how it goes from there.





My husband Andre Morris has been involved in my projects since 2014. He has co-written some of my songs. We work well together.





I am a mother of two. I am also very private with my family. It is not perfect. We fight and do everything but at the end of it all, we remember why we got together in the first place.





My purpose in life is to make people feel good about themselves. To carry them through spiritually, physically and mentally through music.





When I started out as a solo artist, it was not easy for me as a woman. I have been called all manner of derogatory names you can think of. I could not even perform with my own band on stage.





Richie Spice is a Rastafari. Working for him was a blessing. We ate from the same pot, prayed and chanted together like a family. He never said much but when he did, it was always meaningful.





I am not a Rastafarian but I embrace some aspects of Rastafari like the practice of love for others and for self, the sick, elderly, young and animals. The appreciation of food and water from the earth.





I quit nursing school to pursue music but now I am actually almost through with college.





My dream is to manage time like Warren Buffet.





Jamaicans associate themselves with Africa because we believe in our history. Our cultures are alike. Both are rich. We eat almost the same food; we wear the same kind of clothes.

Brazil, Kenya and London are the most interesting places I have been to. The love I have received from my fans in these countries has been overwhelming.





For feedback to the editor email: [email protected]











